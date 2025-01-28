Kim DePaola Slams 'Exorcist' Danielle Staub's Interest in Returning to 'RHONJ': She's an 'Absolute Psycho'
Danielle Staub recently expressed interest in returning to The Real Housewives of New Jersey — but former Bravo alum Kim DePaola is not having it!
“Andy Cohen has said he does not want Danielle back,” DePaola exclusively dished to OK! as to why the RHONJ OG will not return to the franchise. “That’s number one. Number two, Danielle had her chance when Teresa [Giudice] brought her back. Teresa wanted her to reveal the emails [ones Melissa Gorga had sent her], and Danielle wouldn't do it. Teresa asked her why she didn't and Danielle claimed she didn’t want to wreck a family. Well, the family was already wrecked, so that’s a poor excuse.”
As OK! reported, Staub addressed returning to the show in a Cameo, claiming she would come back as she’s ”the only one with the truth.”
“She had a chance to reveal the emails,” DePaola reaffirmed in response to the “Real Close” crooner’s claim. “And she chose not to. Now all of a sudden she’s the only one? No.”
The famous Posche boutique owner was not surprised The Naked Truth author wants another stint on the show — even though DePaola reiterated right now the show is on pause so there’s “no show to return to” before warning that Staub is an “absolute psycho.”
“Listen,” the blonde babe said, “her head spins around like the exorcist, and she becomes this wild lunatic nut that s--- comes out of her mouth that you just can't even believe you're watching.”
Though their friendship started out on a good note, it quickly soured. “She brought my mother a big thing of pasta when my mother wasn’t feeling well,” she shared. “My mother really liked her. She acts very sweet [at first].”
DePaola also responded to allegations she wasn’t a paid cast member of the show, something she alleged Staub had said about her.
She shared an upcoming episode of her “Get Real With Kim D” podcast, set to drop on January 28, will feature her lawyer, Douglas Anton, who will unveil her RHONJ contract and address the allegations.
“I was a paid friend to Teresa,” DePaola stressed. “I was paid $40,000, I was paid $5,000 for each reunion and $2,500 for my fashion shows. Okay, so, another bold-faced lie [by Danielle]. She talks out of her a--, she's a psychopath, [who] lives with her daughter in a one-bedroom apartment and sleeps on the couch.”
As DePaola mentioned, RHONJ is currently not in production. At the end of Season 14, the cast was divided, with half of them siding with Giudice and the other half siding with Gorga. Seeing no path forward as things were, OK! revealed Bravo cast a new group of women but, ultimately, weren’t sure what they wanted to do and paused the entire show.
Cohen spoke out about the situation, stating there would be no updates on RHONJ for at least a year.
Fans of DePaola can keep up with her on her aforementioned podcast, in addition to her book, My Life With The Big Boys.