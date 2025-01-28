Kim DePaola Slams 'Exorcist' Danielle Staub's Interest in Returning to 'RHONJ': She's an 'Absolute Psycho'

“Andy Cohen has said he does not want Danielle back,” DePaola exclusively dished to OK! as to why the RHONJ OG will not return to the franchise. “That’s number one. Number two, Danielle had her chance when Teresa [Giudice] brought her back. Teresa wanted her to reveal the emails [ones Melissa Gorga had sent her], and Danielle wouldn't do it. Teresa asked her why she didn't and Danielle claimed she didn’t want to wreck a family. Well, the family was already wrecked, so that’s a poor excuse.”

As OK! reported, Staub addressed returning to the show in a Cameo, claiming she would come back as she’s ”the only one with the truth.”