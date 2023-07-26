House of Horrors: Shocking Video Reveals Starving Children Kept in Cages in Las Vegas Home

Two of the kids — an 11-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy — were discovered padlocked in the cages. One stated he was locked up in the kennel "all day, every day." Officers also noted the 11-year-old suffered from "two black eyes that were swollen shut, multiple marks and bruises all over his body, and he was emaciated."

"He hit my face in the cage because I was squished up trying to get out of the cage because I didn’t do anything and I was freaking out," the boy said in the video.

"You’re not a bad kid, this is just really a crappy situation," one of the cops could be heard telling one of the kids in the video. "And we’re going to get you some help. This is not going to happen again."