JonBenét Ramsey Murder Suspect Broke Into College Building to Sleep Next to Art Class Skeleton: 'He Would Taste the Bones'

"When he got arrested, he told me he'd been sleeping on the floor of the art rooms," Vail dished in a recent interview. "He was breaking in at night, sleeping in the art rooms because he wanted to be next to the skeleton that was there."

"They were using the skeleton for drawing, painting, human studies — or whatever they do," he continued. "And he would sleep with this skeleton."

Worse than merely spending the night, Vail alleged Oliva even tried licking the skeleton, although he wasn't happy with the result.

"He said how disappointed he was because when he would taste the bones it had shellac on it, ruining the flavor," added Vail.