JonBenét Ramsey Murder Suspect Has Shocking Link to Cold Case: Source

A man who claimed to be responsible for the murder of JonBenét Ramsey has a surprising link to the cold case that has become one of the most well-known criminal investigations in United States history.

Gary Oliva — who is currently serving a seven-year sentence at Limon Correctional Facility in Colorado for possession of child abuse materials and was previously discovered to have had over 300 photographs of Ramsey in his phone — allegedly told a former high school classmate, Michael Vail, that he'd killed the late 6-year-old.