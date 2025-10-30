or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Stephen Colbert
OK LogoPolitics

Stephen Colbert Calls Donald Trump 'The Burger King' as He Trolls President for Receiving Crown From South Korea: Watch

Split photo of Donald Trump and Stephen Colbert.
Source: MEGA; The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Stephen Colbert comedically called Donald Trump the 'Burger King' during his late-night monologue on October 29.

Profile Image

Oct. 30 2025, Updated 3:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert has officially crowned Donald Trump the "Burger King."

During the Wednesday night, October 29, episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the famed comedian trolled the president of the United States following his visit to South Korea as part of his Asia tour.

Colbert additionally trolled South Korea for seemingly kissing up to Trump during his visit.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert Trolls South Korea for 'Brown-Nosing' Donald Trump

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Donald Trump was gifted a gold crown during his visit to South Korea.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was gifted a gold crown during his visit to South Korea.

"Donald Trump, he's still flying around the world. Collecting gifts wherever he goes. He’s like reverse Santa, 'cause you want to stay as far away from his lap as possible," Colbert quipped as the audience erupted into a sea of laughter.

He continued: "Today Trump's tour of Asia took him to his second favorite Korea, South, and they immediately started smooching on his keister."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Stephen Colbert made fun of menu during Donald Trump's tour of East Asia.

"I'm not gonna say the Koreans brown-nosed him, but they got so far up there I’m pretty sure they snorted one of his tonsils," he savagely joked.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Stephen Colbert

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Stephen Colbert joked a crown is the 'only thing' Donald Trump is 'missing at this point.'
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert joked a crown is the 'only thing' Donald Trump is 'missing at this point.'

Colbert went on to point out that South Korea gifted Trump "the only thing he's missing at this point: a big, golden crown."

"And their official lunch featured mini beef patties with ketchup. They're literally making him the Burger King," the late-night host teased.

"Trump’s day ended with a dinner featuring leaders from all over the world — including Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, which Trump responded to by posting, 'We didn't come to South Korea to see Canada!'"

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert Compares Donald Trump to a 'Toddler'

Image of Stephen Colbert trolled Donald Trump following the president's visit to South Korea.
Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Stephen Colbert trolled Donald Trump following the president's visit to South Korea.

Colbert comedically snubbed: "Well, we also didn't come to South Korea to eat burger patties with ketchup — but that's just traveling with a toddler for you."

The beloved funny man explained why Trump is "mad at Carney," noting the president's outrage over a "Canadian anti-tariff commercial that had Ronald Reagan in it." Colbert cited CNN reports about how Trump "did not engage with Carney" at the summit, joking, "He gave Carney the cold shoulder, or as they call it in Canada, the shoulder."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump was outraged after Canada broadcasted an anti-tariff commercial.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was outraged after Canada broadcasted an anti-tariff commercial.

Colbert's comments about a Canadian anti-tariff commercial were in reference to Trump fuming over the political advertisement.

The president claimed Canada was trying to "illegally influence" the United States Supreme Court as part of an upcoming tariff case.

"They cheated badly. Canada got caught cheating on a commercial, can you believe it?" Trump alleged while speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday night, October 24, before departing for his trip to Malaysia.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.