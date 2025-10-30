Politics Stephen Colbert Calls Donald Trump 'The Burger King' as He Trolls President for Receiving Crown From South Korea: Watch Source: MEGA; The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube Stephen Colbert comedically called Donald Trump the 'Burger King' during his late-night monologue on October 29. Rebecca Friedman Oct. 30 2025, Updated 3:13 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Stephen Colbert has officially crowned Donald Trump the "Burger King." During the Wednesday night, October 29, episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the famed comedian trolled the president of the United States following his visit to South Korea as part of his Asia tour. Colbert additionally trolled South Korea for seemingly kissing up to Trump during his visit.

Stephen Colbert Trolls South Korea for 'Brown-Nosing' Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was gifted a gold crown during his visit to South Korea.

"Donald Trump, he's still flying around the world. Collecting gifts wherever he goes. He’s like reverse Santa, 'cause you want to stay as far away from his lap as possible," Colbert quipped as the audience erupted into a sea of laughter. He continued: "Today Trump's tour of Asia took him to his second favorite Korea, South, and they immediately started smooching on his keister."

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube Stephen Colbert made fun of menu during Donald Trump's tour of East Asia.

"I'm not gonna say the Koreans brown-nosed him, but they got so far up there I’m pretty sure they snorted one of his tonsils," he savagely joked.

Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert joked a crown is the 'only thing' Donald Trump is 'missing at this point.'

Colbert went on to point out that South Korea gifted Trump "the only thing he's missing at this point: a big, golden crown." "And their official lunch featured mini beef patties with ketchup. They're literally making him the Burger King," the late-night host teased. "Trump’s day ended with a dinner featuring leaders from all over the world — including Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, which Trump responded to by posting, 'We didn't come to South Korea to see Canada!'"

Stephen Colbert Compares Donald Trump to a 'Toddler'

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube Stephen Colbert trolled Donald Trump following the president's visit to South Korea.

Colbert comedically snubbed: "Well, we also didn't come to South Korea to eat burger patties with ketchup — but that's just traveling with a toddler for you." The beloved funny man explained why Trump is "mad at Carney," noting the president's outrage over a "Canadian anti-tariff commercial that had Ronald Reagan in it." Colbert cited CNN reports about how Trump "did not engage with Carney" at the summit, joking, "He gave Carney the cold shoulder, or as they call it in Canada, the shoulder."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was outraged after Canada broadcasted an anti-tariff commercial.