Donald Trump Promises He Can 'Play Dirtier' Than Canada, Slams Country's 'Crooked' Ronald Reagan Commercial
Oct. 25 2025, Published 3:23 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is ready to wreak vengeance on Canada after the country's broadcasting of an anti-tariff commercial.
While briefly speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday night, October 24, as he departed for his trip to Maylasia, the president had an angry reaction to a Canadian television advertisement he claimed is trying to "illegally influence" the United States Supreme Court as part of an upcoming tariff case.
As a result of the commercial, Trump declared via Truth Social: "ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED."
In a clip shared by C-SPAN late Friday evening, Trump was asked by a reporter about the commercial — which showcases former president Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs during a 1987 radio address.
The Ronald Reagan Foundation notably claimed his remarks were taken "out of context," however, Mediate reported that the "omitted portion doesn’t seem to affect the meaning of the package drastically."
Donald Trump Falsely Claims Canadian Commercial Is 'AI or Something'
In response to the reporter's question, Trump complained: "They cheated on a commercial. Ronald Reagan loved tariffs, and they said he didn't."
"I guess it was AI or something," he continued just days after sharing an AI poop video of himself as king. "They cheated badly. Canada got caught cheating on a commercial, can you believe it?"
Donald Trump Calls Canada 'Really Dishonest'
The journalist then informed Trump that Ontario is "pulling that Reagan tariff ad this Monday for airing it during [the] first two World Series games."
"What they did is really dishonest," Trump insisted, labeling the commercial a "crooked ad."
"I heard they were pulling the ad. I didn’t know they were putting it on a little bit more. They could have pulled it tonight," he continued before the reporter reminded the president "they're going to pull it Monday."
Trump wasn't pleased with the update, as he warned, "Well, that’s dirty play, but I can play dirtier than they can, you know? Really very dishonest."
The Republican politician's anger over a commercial he incorrectly claimed was AI comes shortly after he caused outrage for posting an AI video portraying him wearing a crown while flying a fighter jet and dumping feces on "No Kings" protestors.
Donald Trump Rages at Canada
Trump sounded off on his outrage over the advertisement via Truth Social early Friday morning.
"CANADA CHEATED AND GOT CAUGHT!!!" he exclaimed. "They fraudulently took a big buy ad saying that Ronald Reagan did not like Tariffs, when actually he LOVED TARIFFS FOR OUR COUNTRY, AND ITS NATIONAL SECURITY."
"Canada is trying to illegally influence the United States Supreme Court in one of the most important rulings in the history of our Country. Canada has long cheated on Tariffs, charging our farmers as much as 400 [percent]. Now they, and other countries, can’t take advantage of the U.S. any longer. Thank you to the Ronald Reagan Foundation for exposing this FRAUD. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" Trump concluded