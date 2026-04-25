Politics Stephen Colbert Takes Jab at RFK Jr.'s Breathing: He Sounds Like 'a Bear Getting Autoerotic Asphyxiated' Source: @TheLateShowWithStephenColbert/youtube; MEGA Stephen Colbert flamed HHS Secretary RFK Jr.'s labored breathing during a hearing as a 'walrus snorting lobster bisque.' Lesley Abravanel April 24 2026, Published 8:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert mocked RFK Jr.

Colbert joined fellow late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel in highlighting the irony of the nation's health secretary experiencing "more upper respiratory distress than usual.” “Listen to the health secretary on the mic while being questioned,” Colbert said before playing a clip of Kennedy being questioned at the hearing at which senators grilled him regarding his role in recent measles outbreaks and his plans to cut funding for vaccine development. “Is that a good sign when your health secretary breathes like a walrus snorting lobster bisque?” Colbert quipped.

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Source: @TheLateShowWithStephenColbert/youtube RFK Jr. was mocked for his breathing.

“Like he’s the first person in history to need a CPAP while awake?” he asked. While Kennedy has long suffered from spasmodic dysphonia, a neurological condition affecting the vocal cords, many commentators — including Kimmel, who also roasted the footage — noted that the condition does not typically explain such heavy breathing. He has previously mentioned issues with mercury poisoning, according to a 2024 ABC7 report and reports in The Guardian. He has speculated that his spasmodic dysphonia could be linked to injuries from vaccinations. Kennedy has also disclosed having a parasite in his brain.

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Source: MEGA Colbert marveled at the intensity of the noise in one clip.

In a segment that went viral in September, Colbert digitally inserted Kennedy into a Star Wars scene as Darth Vader, playing his heavy breathing audio over the iconic character's mask. Colbert marveled at the intensity of the noise, stating, "I've never heard someone have sleep apnea while they're still awake.”

Source: @TheLateShowWithStephenColbert/youtube Colbert also had a field day mocking revelations from a new biography.