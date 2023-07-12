Jennifer Lopez and Phone-Distracted Child Emme, 15, Rock Matching Baggy Looks for Los Angeles Lunch Date
Jennifer Lopez seemed to be vying hard for her child's attention during a recent lunch date.
The Mother actress stepped out with her kiddo Emme for a bite to eat at Mauro's café in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 11 — however, the 15-year-old was distracted by their phone.
The pair rocked matching baggy ensembles, with Lopez turning heads in loose beige trousers and a matching zip-up jacket with a large felt hat. Her offspring looked cool in loose jeans and a washed-out graphic T-shirt for the day out with their famous mama.
The Latin superstar — who also shares son Max, 15, with former husband Marc Anthony — and her current spouse, Ben Affleck, have been getting in tons of quality time with their brood during summer vacation. During the Fourth of July holiday, the Hollywood power couple even took Ben's daughter Violet, 17, to Michael Rubin's white party in the Hamptons.
When not spending time with their kids — including the Boston native's daughter Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — the duo has been settling into their new $60 million mansion in Los Angeles.
As OK! previously reported, the singer and Ben have been so blown away by how amazing the first year of their marriage has been that they are looking to throw a huge party at their new estate and renew their vows.
"Jen and Ben are as much in love as they ever have been and this last year of marriage has been, in a word, spectacular," an insider said of the married pair, who tied the knot twice in summer 2022. "All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync. And to celebrate all that, as they get closer to their first wedding anniversary, they both want to renew their vows and show how much in love they are with each other."
