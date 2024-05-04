Stormy Daniels' Best Friend Reveals What's Been 'Weighing on Her' as She Prepares to Possibly Testify in Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
What is Stormy Daniels thinking about ahead of possibly testifying against Donald Trump? The adult film star’s best friend Dwayne Crawford gave the inside scoop.
While recently appearing on CNN, the ex-manager of the blonde beauty and reporter Erin Burnett discussed how she feels about the former president’s hush money case — which revolves around a $130,000 payment the politician allegedly sent her to keep their affair quiet.
“You’ve known her for many years in different ways. I know you speak to her almost daily now. You’ve said there is something weighing very heavily on her as she prepares to possibly testify. What is it?” Burnett queried.
“Well I think it’s the same thing that’s been weighing on everybody that’s been following this case and that’s just is he gonna get away with it?” Crawford said of Trump, to which Burnett pointed out, “That puts so much of a burden on her if she does testify. She is at the center of this.”
The pal, who met Daniels around the time she had her alleged 2006 affair with Trump, continued: “Well of course. It would mean that this was all for nothing and if I know her that’s definitely gonna drive her nuts. She’s been through h--- to get this far and honestly it would just be awful to not get some sort of justice out of this.”
The journalist then asked, “What do people watching this trial, who are trying to understand what happening everyday, need to know about her?”
“I think people need to understand she doesn’t get anything out of this. There’s no reason for her to go through this other than to get the truth out there and that’s really the important thing. For anybody that’s thinking she’s got ulterior motives or she’s making money off of this it’s quite the opposite. I’ve watched this eat at her and to be honest with you I just think the truth needs to be out there,” Crawford explained.
As OK! previously reported, Daniels’ nerves surrounding the case appear to be displaying on social media as she recently replied to a fan who claimed the trial wasn’t going well for the prosecution.
"This case is falling apart in real time and your ability to remain relevant with it," one user penned on April 29.
Daniels then fired back, writing: "Ummm....? Are you watching the same case that just had TWO witnesses prove everything I've been saying is the truth?...and one of those witnesses was even his personal assistant. Does it hurt to be in such denial of the facts?"