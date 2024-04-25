'Grossly Unfair': Stormy Daniels' Former Lawyer Michael Avenatti Criticizes Criminal Charges in Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial

Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Avenatti why he is changing his tune about Trump years after representing Daniels.

“The case is grossly unfair,” Avenatti told Hannity. “And that’s gonna come as a surprise to a lot of people, but I strongly believe that. What is happening right now to President Trump — and let me be clear, I disagree with President Trump on 95% of the issues at a minimum. But [there is] one thing he and I agree on, and that is that the politicization of these cases, and this case in particular is gross, it’s uncalled for, and it’s flat-out wrong. This is an effort to the private millions of Americans of their choice for president."

He went on to claim that “serial killers [are] prosecuted at the same time in different cases. The timing is wrong. The case is wrong. And he’s not receiving due process.”