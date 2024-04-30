Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for Wishing Melania a Happy Birthday 'Outside the Courtroom Where You're on Trial for Paying Off' Stormy Daniels
Jimmy Kimmel thought it was quite ironic that Donald Trump gave a shout-out to his wife, Melania Trump, amid his hush money trial, in which he allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged trysts before the 2016 presidential election.
On Friday, April 26, a.k.a. Melania's 54th birthday, Donald took a moment to share some kind words about his wife.
"I want to start by wishing my wife, Melania, a very happy birthday. It would be nice to be with her, but I am at a courthouse for a rigged trial. It's a rigged trial. Terrible, but we're doing very well in this rigged trial — everybody knows it. Yesterday was a big day, but I do have to begin by wishing Melania a happy birthday. She's in Florida. I will be going there this evening after this case finishes up. This horrible, unconstitutional case," the 77-year-old said before heading into court.
In response to the clip, Kimmel quipped: "How sweet. You could also call her on the phone. How oblivious do you have to be to wish your wife a happy birthday outside the courtroom where you're on trial for paying off a p--- star?"
As OK! previously reported, Melania hasn't supported her husband by attending his hush money trial.
But according to former aide Stephanie Grisham, she thinks Melania is trying to contain her anger.
"I am sure she is not happy about it. Make no mistake — she is not sitting home crying over this, but like any woman would be, any married woman or woman in a relationship, it's not fun to hear these details. I think the difference between Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels is that Karen McDougal hasn't been really out there in the news, she says they had a yearlong relationship, they exchanged I love you's. I don't care who you are — that is never going to be fun for you to hear," Stephanie told CNN's Erin Burnett.
She added, "I rolled my eyes when he did that. It was so beyond inappropriate but yet so Donald Trump that on the way into a trial where they are talking bout alleged affairs, not one but two he had, that he was wishing his wife a happy birthday. She and I talked before about they weren't really birthday people — that wasn't a big deal to either of them. I think that is pretty normal for married couples who have been together for a long time. That was a performance for voters. That was not to her, same with this video, that is a performance to try and get voters, to try and get those suburban women, those independents. He knows she is very, very popular first lady and that people really like her. This was just a performance for them; it had nothing to do with her. It didn't surprise me at all. I am sure she rolled her eyes too because it was so typical selfish Donald Trump."