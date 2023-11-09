'Donald Trump Is Toast': Watergate Prosecutor Believes Ex-President Will Go Down in New York Civil Fraud Trial

Trump testified on Monday, November 6, to defend himself in New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against the Trump Organization.

Judge Arthur Engoron already ruled that the former president and his family's empire committed fraud. The ongoing trial is just to determine their financial liability. The AG is seeking $250 million as well as prohibiting the Trumps from operating any of their businesses in New York.

During his initial deposition in the case, the businessman turned GOP leader invoked the Fifth Amendment over 400 times. This excluded him from having to take the stand to testify in court, however, he decided to take the bench and give his two cents on the case in the courtroom.