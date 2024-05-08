Stormy Daniels' Hush Money Testimony Is 'Incredibly Humiliating' for Donald Trump, Claims Ex-President's Niece
In the ongoing Hush Money criminal trial involving former President Donald Trump, adult film star Stormy Daniels took the stand at New York City's Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, May 7.
Mary Trump, Donald's estranged niece, has gone on to call Stormy's testimony "incredibly humiliating" to the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.
Mary commented on the situation, stating that the former president likely felt "incredibly humiliating" during Stormy's testimony. In response to the trial proceedings, Donald recently called for a mistrial through his social media platform.
In a Substack post, which was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the psychologist wrote that the adult film star "appeared credible," claiming, "Based on some of what she shared under questioning by the prosecutor, I suspect much of it was incredibly humiliating for Donald as Daniels shared some intimate details."
"Donald told Daniels that he reminded her of his daughter, Ivanka. And he called her 'honeybunch.' I can reveal this to you now: honeybunch is my family’s preferred term of endearment."
As OK! previously reported, Stormy, 45, only had s-- with Donald, 77, for a short amount of time after meeting him at a golf tournament in 2006. The real estate mogul told her, "It was great. Let's get together soon, honey bunch," adding that he didn't use a condom.
The former president's second eldest son, Eric, raged against the adult film star's testimony, calling it "garbage" and claiming the prosecutors "don’t give a s--- about the merits of this case."
"This is a show trial with the sole intent to embarrass and prevent the frontrunner's ability to campaign," he wrote on X.
The ex-president has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to "hush money" payments he arranged for his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to pay the adult film star to keep their alleged affair a secret ahead of the 2016 election. The money payments were listed as "legal fees," which prosecutors suggest was part of an unlawful attempt to sway the election.
According to reports, Stormy shared details of meeting Donald at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Calif., in July 2006.
The New York businessman has insisted the trial is part of a political "witch hunt" by President Joe Biden and the "far-left" democrats to undermine his potential re-election bid.
The trial, currently in its fourth week, has hindered Donald's campaign efforts for a second presidential term. He will likely face his Democratic rival in the upcoming election following his defeat in 2020.