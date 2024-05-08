Stormy Daniels' Hush Money Testimony Is 'Incredibly Humiliating' for Donald Trump, Claims Ex-President's Niece

Mary commented on the situation, stating that the former president likely felt "incredibly humiliating" during Stormy's testimony. In response to the trial proceedings, Donald recently called for a mistrial through his social media platform.

In a Substack post, which was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the psychologist wrote that the adult film star "appeared credible," claiming, "Based on some of what she shared under questioning by the prosecutor, I suspect much of it was incredibly humiliating for Donald as Daniels shared some intimate details."

"Donald told Daniels that he reminded her of his daughter, Ivanka. And he called her 'honeybunch.' I can reveal this to you now: honeybunch is my family’s preferred term of endearment."