Stormy Daniels' Husband Says She Feels 'Vindicated' After Donald Trump Was Found Guilty in Hush Money Case: 'Big Weight Off Her Shoulders'
On Thursday, May 30, former President Donald Trump was convicted of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.
Shortly after the verdict was announced, Daniels' husband, Barrett Blade, shared his thoughts on the trial and how his wife feels "vindicated."
"Stormy‘s testimony during the trial wasn’t about her seeking justice for herself," Blade explained during an interview with CNN. "She was standing up for herself early on and saying what was right, but this whole hush money trial has really … it’s not her story."
Blade expressed gratitude for the jury's decision, regardless of the outcome, highlighting their recognition of the facts presented.
"Of course, we support that either way; if they saw it differently, we would have supported either way," he added. "But I think it does help with the fact that she feels, you know, a little vindicated that, you know, she was telling the truth."
Barrett then described his wife's demeanor.
"She’s still pretty stoic," he told the outlet. "I think she’s really… it’s a big weight off her shoulders at this point. But... I think it brings another weight upon her shoulders of what happens next? What is the next wave of… lack of a better word… c--- that’s going to happen?"
The guilty verdict was reached following a trial centering on reimbursements made to Michael Cohen for the hush money payment to Daniels.
The charges led to Trump becoming the first-ever former U.S. president to be convicted as a felon.
Outside of the New York courtroom, after the verdict was given out, the 77-year-old former president called the case a "rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt."
"The real verdict is gonna be November 5 by the people," he continued. "And they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here."
"We have a Soros-backed DA and the whole thing, we didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man," he insisted in front of the crowd of journalists. "It's okay, I'm fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our constitution."
Trump was ordered to appear in court for sentencing on July 11.