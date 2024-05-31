Stormy Daniels' Husband Says She Feels 'Vindicated' After Donald Trump Was Found Guilty in Hush Money Case: 'Big Weight Off Her Shoulders'

"Stormy‘s testimony during the trial wasn’t about her seeking justice for herself," Blade explained during an interview with CNN. "She was standing up for herself early on and saying what was right, but this whole hush money trial has really … it’s not her story."

Blade expressed gratitude for the jury's decision, regardless of the outcome, highlighting their recognition of the facts presented.

"Of course, we support that either way; if they saw it differently, we would have supported either way," he added. "But I think it does help with the fact that she feels, you know, a little vindicated that, you know, she was telling the truth."