Stormy Daniels Urges Melania Trump to 'Leave' Husband Donald Because He's a 'Convicted Felon'

Stormy Daniels weighed in on what Melania Trump should do next now that Donald Trump's hush money trial is over.

"I don't know what their agreement may or may not be, but Melania needs to leave him. Not because of what he did with me or other women but because he is a convicted felon," the 45-year-old told The Mirror.

She added: "It's been proven he is abusive; he was found liable for sexual assault and tax fraud and is now a criminal. He's neither Teflon Don nor Teflon Con anymore."