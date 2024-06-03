Stormy Daniels Urges Melania Trump to 'Leave' Husband Donald Because He's a 'Convicted Felon'
Stormy Daniels weighed in on what Melania Trump should do next now that Donald Trump's hush money trial is over.
"I don't know what their agreement may or may not be, but Melania needs to leave him. Not because of what he did with me or other women but because he is a convicted felon," the 45-year-old told The Mirror.
She added: "It's been proven he is abusive; he was found liable for sexual assault and tax fraud and is now a criminal. He's neither Teflon Don nor Teflon Con anymore."
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 77, was accused of paying off the adult film star to hide their alleged tryst before the 2016 presidential election. Throughout the hush money trial, Stormy testified, telling the jury how she met the ex-president when he was married to Melania, 54.
Stormy came out on top, as Donald was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 hush money payment allegedly made to the actress.
“I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate, or being the volunteer punching bag at a women's shelter," she told The Mirror. “He is completely and utterly out of touch with reality.”
“You always feel like you’re the bad guy, even when you’re not just being up on that standard. Being in court was so intimidating with the jurors looking at you, but I’m glad that the stuff came out in court that wanted to come out and prove, like I said, I’ve been telling the truth the entire time. It’s it’s not over for me. It’s never going to be over for me. Trump may be guilty, but I still have to live with the legacy," she shared of her time in court.
As for what happens next to Donald, who will be sentenced on July 11, Stormy is unsure what the future holds.
"I don’t know what the sentencing could be or what Trump will even understand. It’s like when you have a child, and sometimes you take the electronics away from them, but if your child is very artistic, they don’t. They don’t care. They’ll just go color their coloring books, and then you have another child that, you know, they don’t want to go outside," she said.
"You gotta ground them or like take away electronics or don’t let them have dessert. You have to find the punishment that not just matches the crime, but is fair and just, and that impacts that particular person. Who knows what that is with Trump," she continued.
Melania has yet to speak out about the verdict, but according to Donald, she's not thrilled.
"She's fine, but I think it's very hard for her. I mean, she's fine. But it's, you know, she has to read all this c---," he stated of his wife during an interview with Fox & Friends, which aired on June 2.
"It's tougher, I think it's probably in many ways, it's tougher on my family than it is on me," he added.