Inside the Real-Life Loves of the 'Stranger Things' Cast — From Millie Bobby Brown's Husband to Gaten Matarazzo's Longtime Girlfriend and More

Winona Ryder

Source: MEGA Winona Ryder has been with Scott Mackinlay for more than a decade.

Stranger Things cast members, including Winona Ryder, have blossoming real-life relationships that are turning their worlds Upside Down. The Beetlejuice actress has been dating designer Scott Mackinlay since 2011, after they met at the premiere of her 2010 film Black Swan. "We connected on so many levels. But it was amazing that he's not in this business.... I really did try to keep it quiet," Ryder said of her longtime partner. In a 2016 interview with The Edit, she revealed she had been "happily with someone for quite a while now," though marriage was reportedly not in the cards. "Marriage? I don't know. I'd rather never have been married than been divorced a few times," Ryder shared. "Not that there's anything wrong with divorce, but I don't think I could do it if that was a possibility… When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high." Ryder and Mackinlay displayed their chemistry on the red carpet at the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere.

Millie Bobby Brown

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown changed her name after her marriage to Jake Bongiovi.

After starting as best friends, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi took their relationship to the next level. They got engaged in April 2023 and married in May 2024, later exchanging vows once more in an October 2024 ceremony in Italy. Then, in August, Brown and Bongiovi announced they had welcomed their first daughter via adoption. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," they wrote in a collaborative Instagram post. "And then there were 3." While promoting the Netflix series, the Enola Holmes star confirmed she had changed her name to Millie Bonnie Bongiovi, dropping the Bobby and Brown.

Gaten Matarazzo

Source: @lizz.yu/Instagram Gaten Matarazzo and his girlfriend, Lizzy Yu, have been together since 2018.

Gaten Matarazzo has been with his girlfriend, Lizzy Yu, since 2018. He confirmed in a 2022 Esquire interview that he lives in his New Jersey apartment with Yu and their three cats. Matarazzo also marked their fifth-year anniversary in a since-deleted Instagram post in 2023, which read, "Five years. Thanks for putting up with me every day. I love you."

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer

Source: MEGA Natalia Dyer's 'Stranger Things' character was linked to Joe Keery's Steve in Season 1.

Stranger Things costars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer have been together since meeting on the set of the hit series. "We didn't really know what the relationship was," Heaton told GQ. "The caginess, anyway, might have been unnecessary." They eventually made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Fashion Awards.

Maya Hawke

Source: @christianleehutson/Instagram Maya Hawke previously dated Spencer Barnett.

Maya Hawke is currently dating singer Christian Lee Hutson, who worked on her albums Moss and Chaos Angel. Reflecting on collaborating with her boyfriend, Hawke gushed on the "Zach Sang Show" in 2024, "It is awesome. I mean, I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends. It's the best. They know you, and as a human being who has dated other people. They really know you as a person who has feelings ... not just a piece of paper for them to project their image of perfect girlfriend onto."

Dacre Montgomery

Source: MEGA Dacre Montgomery and Liv Pollock are both from Perth, Australia.

Dacre Montgomery, who joined the Stranger Things cast as Billy Hargrove in 2017, is loved-up with his fiancée, Australian model Liv Pollock. They made their red carpet debut in April 2018 and got engaged in November 2023 after six years together.

Cara Buono

Source: MEGA Cara Buono is married to Peter Thum.

Cara Buono exchanged vows with businessman Peter Thum in 2009, and they later welcomed their daughter, Esmé. The mom-of-one celebrated their child's daughter in a loving tribute in 2021: "This baby's birthday today! Her first word was 'no' and she's used it every day since. Happy Birthday to my spirited girl. You'll always be the best part of me,"

Jamie Campbell Bower

Source: MEGA Jamie Campbell Bower was previously in a relationship with Lily Collins.