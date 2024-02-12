Streaker Alert: Man Gets Tackled After Attempting to Run Onto the Field at 2024 Super Bowl
The 2024 Super Bowl was filled with surprises!
During the middle of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, a nearly naked man attempted to breach the field.
In a video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, a man in nothing but his pants can be seen getting onto the field and then being tackled by people from all sides. The anonymous male appeared to then be escorted out of the stadium by authorities.
"We have a streaker on the field," television personality Kevin John tweeted alongside the shocking footage.
"In a game where people are paid to tackle people….There’s always someone who tries this…." one person commented below the update.
"If your team tackles the streaker you should get 2 points," a second user joked about the wild turn of events.
"Most exciting play of this game?" a third chimed in.
Despite the jaw-dropping incident, many people pointed out how the antic was not entirely scandalous as the man was wearing pants. "Streakers, Back in my Day, took their clothes off," a concerned user emphasized.
"In our days the streaker was naked," an additional person chimed in.
According to Referee Bill Vinovich, the 2-yard completion from Patrick Mahomes to receiver Mecole Hardman at the 10-yard line was not impacted by the disturbance, therefore, there was no need to redo the play.
Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback team vowed to keep his eye on the prize. "Every experience you have in the Super Bowl, you just learn to calm your mind and be very even keeled and just try to go out there and be yourself," Mahomes said during a press conference. "That's something that I really try to do in these big games. Don't try to make it more than it is."
"I've lost a Super Bowl and I know how bad that hurts, and you want to make sure you stay away from that feeling," Mahomes said. "I'm almost more addicted to staying away from that feeling than I am hoisting the trophy."
"There were times this year when I feel like I wasn't playing my best football," he added. "So, to be able to just have that (resilient) mindset, I think that's what got us here. There's a lot of cameras on the football field. They caught me in some bad moments. So, I just try to be better and better every single time I'm out there."