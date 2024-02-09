Brittany Mahomes Praised by Fellow WAG Kelly Stafford After 'Sports Illustrated' Backlash
Brittany Mahomes’ No. 1 fan?
On Thursday, February 8, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, uploaded an Instagram post dedicated to many of the other wives and girlfriends in the NFL who have inspired her.
The first photo in the carousel featured Patrick Mahomes’ wife in a red bathing suit for Sports Illustrated.
"These are just a few of the many women who I look up to... the ones that have used their position in this life to build businesses, give back and overall do good in this world," Kelly began.
“So for those of you who are wondering if it’s appropriate to use the platform you were handed, I would say it absolutely is. Don’t be ashamed of how you received it, be grateful and use it. Use it to support your family, use it to give back, use it to create positive change, use it for good. Even if you misstep along the way, stay true to yourself and your values and you will do more good than bad,” Kelly continued.
“I’m still reminding myself every day of this. It’s hard not to feel ashamed that what you have is because of someone you are married to and I know Matthew gave me this platform but I’ve used it to create a community. Through my podcast, which normalizes not being perfect.. not being a perfect spouse, mother, friend, human being.. and hoping women feel a little less pressure to be the 'perfect woman' as society stresses we must be,” she added.
Kelly concluded: “So let’s keep lifting one another up…Tag a woman in the comments to let them know that they inspire you ❤️.”
- Brittany Mahomes Refuses to Let Haters 'Define' Her After 'Sports Illustrated' Backlash: 'Keep Being You'
- Brittany Mahomes Takes Haters' 'Obsession' With Her as a 'Compliment': 'Stay Bothered'
- Patrick Mahomes' Wife Admits She Used To Get 'Extremely Annoyed' When Women Flirt With The NFL Star: 'It's Sad & Disrespectful'
Though Stafford had nothing but good things to say about the blonde beauty in her caption, the same Sports Illustrated ad received tons of backlash from trolls, which caused Brittany to hit back at her haters.
"The entrepreneur and mom of two will be featured alongside our roster of women who empower, inspire and use their platforms to be both seen and heard. 👙," the publication shared alongside a video highlighting Brittany's beachside photoshoot on Thursday, February 8.
Followers then slammed the magazine for including Brittany, with one saying, "Sports Illustrated has officially fallen off 😂."
A second user added, "But why? Never woulda made the list if it wasn't for her husband. She ain't making it on her credentials for sure. Bring back the Cindy Crawfords. The Kathy Irelands."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The 28-year-old then posted a photo from the spread with the caption, "I'm here to tell you. People will dislike you. People will love you. Don’t let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU."