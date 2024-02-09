Brittany Mahomes Praised by Fellow WAG Kelly Stafford After 'Sports Illustrated' Backlash

“I’m still reminding myself every day of this. It’s hard not to feel ashamed that what you have is because of someone you are married to and I know Matthew gave me this platform but I’ve used it to create a community. Through my podcast, which normalizes not being perfect.. not being a perfect spouse, mother, friend, human being.. and hoping women feel a little less pressure to be the 'perfect woman' as society stresses we must be,” she added.

Kelly concluded: “So let’s keep lifting one another up…Tag a woman in the comments to let them know that they inspire you ❤️.”