OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Kyle Richards
OK LogoREALITY TV

'Struggling' Kyle Richards Admits It's Been a 'Challenging' Few Months After Separation From Mauricio Umansky

mauricio umansky
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 25 2023, Published 3:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kyle Richards wrote a social media message to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers before the bombshell season premieres on Wednesday, October 25.

“Tonight! Season 13 begins,” she began the heartfelt post.

Article continues below advertisement
mauricio unmasky
Source: @mumansky18/Instagram

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation was announced in July.

“13 years… Here we go again. Each season always brings surprise twists and turns. This season more than ever. I am normally one to isolate when I am struggling, so navigating through this time in my life while cameras were rolling was challenging to say the least. I am grateful that [there] are plenty of fun times too. Ultimately that has been what has kept me coming back year after year. That and my relationships with the people that make RHOBH. Cast and crew. So, now it’s time to sit back and watch (And for me to relive these moments. Good and bad),” she added, possibly alluding to her and Mauricio Umansky’s recent separation.

Article continues below advertisement
kyle richards morgan
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been married for 27 years.

“As always, thank you for watching. And thank you for coming along on this wild ride we call life #RHOBH,” she concluded.

The candid caption came after Richards and Umansky’s shocking split was announced in July.

Article continues below advertisement

In the trailer for the upcoming RHOBH season, the producers featured the couple’s supposed demise as a main storyline for the reality TV show. While it is unclear if the duo plan to get a divorce, the pair has seemingly been living separate lives for a few months.

While the split has taken a toll on both Richards and Umansky, both stars appeared to move on fast, as they each have been caught cozying up to rumored new boos.

kyle richards morgan
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards stars on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

MORE ON:
Kyle Richards
Article continues below advertisement

On September 12, Richards and country singer Morgan Wade seen getting close in a Parisian cafe ahead of the musician's show at Les Étoiles.

Eyewitness Chelsea Gérard saw the pair as they sat together at the "low-key" spot. She noticed that the ladies appeared "very intimate" and there was noticeable "playful touching" between them. They "sat at a proper table inside, close together" and were "constantly leaning in toward one another, even when not speaking," the onlooker claimed.

mauricio unmansky
Source: @mumansky18/Instagram

Mauricio Umansky is on the current season of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Article continues below advertisement

Gérard concluded by adding that the supposed lovers had a "je ne sais quoi [elusive quality] to their comfortable intimacy" and that their "body language" sent the message they were "not just two friends."

Meanwhile, Umansky, who is a current contestant on Dancing With the Stars, was recently spotted canoodling with his dance partner, Emma Slater, during a dinner date at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

An eyewitness revealed that the two were kissing when they sat down at the establishment. They supposedly stayed for three hours before leaving with their arms around each other.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.