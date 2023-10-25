'Struggling' Kyle Richards Admits It's Been a 'Challenging' Few Months After Separation From Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards wrote a social media message to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers before the bombshell season premieres on Wednesday, October 25.
“Tonight! Season 13 begins,” she began the heartfelt post.
“13 years… Here we go again. Each season always brings surprise twists and turns. This season more than ever. I am normally one to isolate when I am struggling, so navigating through this time in my life while cameras were rolling was challenging to say the least. I am grateful that [there] are plenty of fun times too. Ultimately that has been what has kept me coming back year after year. That and my relationships with the people that make RHOBH. Cast and crew. So, now it’s time to sit back and watch (And for me to relive these moments. Good and bad),” she added, possibly alluding to her and Mauricio Umansky’s recent separation.
“As always, thank you for watching. And thank you for coming along on this wild ride we call life #RHOBH,” she concluded.
The candid caption came after Richards and Umansky’s shocking split was announced in July.
In the trailer for the upcoming RHOBH season, the producers featured the couple’s supposed demise as a main storyline for the reality TV show. While it is unclear if the duo plan to get a divorce, the pair has seemingly been living separate lives for a few months.
While the split has taken a toll on both Richards and Umansky, both stars appeared to move on fast, as they each have been caught cozying up to rumored new boos.
- Kyle Richards Sobs, Fights With Mauricio Umansky as Costars Question Her Relationship With Morgan Wade in New 'RHOBH' Trailer: Watch
- Garcelle Beauvais Is 'Shocked' by Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Separation: 'It's Tough to Watch'
- 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Sparks Romance Rumors With Country Singer Morgan Wade After Shocking Split From Mauricio Umansky
On September 12, Richards and country singer Morgan Wade seen getting close in a Parisian cafe ahead of the musician's show at Les Étoiles.
Eyewitness Chelsea Gérard saw the pair as they sat together at the "low-key" spot. She noticed that the ladies appeared "very intimate" and there was noticeable "playful touching" between them. They "sat at a proper table inside, close together" and were "constantly leaning in toward one another, even when not speaking," the onlooker claimed.
Gérard concluded by adding that the supposed lovers had a "je ne sais quoi [elusive quality] to their comfortable intimacy" and that their "body language" sent the message they were "not just two friends."
Meanwhile, Umansky, who is a current contestant on Dancing With the Stars, was recently spotted canoodling with his dance partner, Emma Slater, during a dinner date at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
An eyewitness revealed that the two were kissing when they sat down at the establishment. They supposedly stayed for three hours before leaving with their arms around each other.