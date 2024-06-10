OK Magazine
'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard Refutes 'Insane' Rumor She's Pregnant

lindsay hubbard mega pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 10 2024, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

Lindsay Hubbard is setting the record straight — she is not expecting her first baby.

“I mean these rumors are insane. Yeah, no, I’m not pregnant,” the Summer House star, 37, told podcast host Amanda Hirsch on the June 4 episode of "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. “They said it about Amanda [Batula] back in March.”

lindshubbs
Source: @lindshubbs/instagram

Lindsay Hubbard said she is not pregnant.

Hirsch then asked Hubbard, who split from Carl Radke in August 2023, if Batula, who is married to Kyle Cooke, is with child, to which she said, "No," adding she was just with her in Portugal and Mexico.

Throughout Season 8 of the Bravo show, fans witnessed the demise of Hubbard and Radke's relationship.

lindsay carl mega
Source: mega

The former flames split in August 2023.

Radke, 39, previously revealed he wasn't looking to end their engagement or romance — but he unfortunately knew it was the right thing to do.

"That last conversation, I swear on the Holy Bible and everything, if [Lindsay] was like, 'Hey, you know what? I hear you. I see that you're upset and scared and worried. I don't want to lose you. I want to make this work,' I would've f------- jumped through her arms," he said in the Summer House After Show. "The embrace we could've had, connecting like that — we never were able to come together, in my opinion, to that level."

"Ultimately I walked into that apartment the last day hoping we could get on the same page. But as soon as we started talking, nothing I could've said to her in any of those moments could've changed the outcome," he continued.

lindsay carl bravo
Source: bravo

The pair's former romance was shown throughout Season 8 of 'Summer House.'

Carl Radke
Despite going through a very tough time, the blonde beauty is in a much better place.

"I am currently dating and I will never give up on love," she told E! News. "I've always been a hopeless romantic. I do believe in love and just because this wasn't the right one for me doesn't mean that that doesn't exist."

"I've never been pessimistic about love," she added. "Maybe that's why I've gotten myself into these situations to begin with."

lindshubbs
Source: @lindshubbs/instagram

Lindsay Hubbard is not dating Dustin Lynch.

There were also rumors Hubbard moved on with country star Dustin Lynch, but he shut those down.

“I mean, rumors get started. We’ve been through years of this stuff," he told Us Weekly.

He continued, “We’re great friends. I’m so pumped. She’s got a house here [in Nashville] now that’s doing great. She’s making some new friends here in town. I haven’t been in the Bravo world ever, but to see what that fan base is like is intense. You [open] a whole new can of worms. I’m telling you…[I’m] talking about a big can of worms.”

