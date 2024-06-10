'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard Refutes 'Insane' Rumor She's Pregnant

Radke, 39, previously revealed he wasn't looking to end their engagement or romance — but he unfortunately knew it was the right thing to do.

"That last conversation, I swear on the Holy Bible and everything, if [Lindsay] was like, 'Hey, you know what? I hear you. I see that you're upset and scared and worried. I don't want to lose you. I want to make this work,' I would've f------- jumped through her arms," he said in the Summer House After Show. "The embrace we could've had, connecting like that — we never were able to come together, in my opinion, to that level."

"Ultimately I walked into that apartment the last day hoping we could get on the same page. But as soon as we started talking, nothing I could've said to her in any of those moments could've changed the outcome," he continued.