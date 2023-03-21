OK Magazine
Whoopi Goldberg Ditches Signature Glasses On 'The View' After Eye Surgery, Receives Tons Of Compliments From Fans: Photos

Source: abc
Mar. 20 2023, Published 9:15 p.m. ET

A brand new woman! On the Monday, March 20, episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg shocked fans by appearing without her signature eyeglasses.

"I had an operation and they replaced the lens, and the lens they replaced it with is kind of like my eyeglass lens," the TV icon revealed of the surgery she underwent.

whoopi
Source: @theview/youtube

The actress, 67, noted she didn't experience a full change in her eyesight right away, as two weeks ago, she "was trying to read the prompter without my actual glasses, and I couldn't do it." But now, she can see everything crystal clear.

Goldberg said she had presbyopia, meaning she couldn't see things close-up, and she also had cataracts in one eye.

The mom-of-one couldn't stop raving about the procedure and encouraged anyone experiencing vision problems to learn more about the surgery.

"I don't know if it works for everybody but I'm telling you I'm sitting here able to read," said the star. "If you're having any issues with your eyes, please go get them checked. The bionic times have arrived!"

whoopi
Source: @theview/youtube
Co-host Sunny Hostin, 54, admitted she needs glasses to see certain things as well, but she doesn't wear her specs on camera because she's "too vain." She also confessed she was too afraid the procedure would hurt, even though the EGOT winner assured her everything was pain-free.

Their costars then poked fun at Hostin, with Ana Navarro hinting at her plastic surgeries by quipping, "You've had a lot of things done that hurt a lot more than eyeballs."

"I have," Hostin laughed before touching her chest. "But the eyeballs are different."

"I've been wearing glasses now for almost 28 years. If you're over 28, you know what I looked like before, when I was wearing sunglasses or cool glasses because they were cool," Goldberg added. "If you're under 28, you don't know that there was a time that I didn't have glasses, and now this is what I look like. You know, it's not so bad."

whoopi goldberg
Source: mega

Despite causing controversy by making racially charged remarks lately, fans loved her fresh appearance.

"Tell Whoopi she LOOKS GREAT without glasses! So much better and prettier..." one person declared on Twitter.

"Whoopi, you look beautiful and younger without your glasses," echoed another supporter, with a third, penning, "Whoopi looks good. We can see her face without the glasses. Pretty."

