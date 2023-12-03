'Supernatural' Star Mark Sheppard Was 'Brought Back From the Dead' 4 Times After 6 'Massive' Heart Attacks
On Saturday, December 2, Supernatural star Mark Sheppard revealed he recently had multiple heart attacks that almost cost him his life.
“You’re not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD. The Widowmaker,” he began.
“If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at Mullholland and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph’s - I wouldn’t be writing this. My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!” he concluded alongside an image of him wearing a hospital gown in a bed.
In response to the shocking health scare, friends and fans of the actor took to the comments section to share their support amid this tough time for the celeb.
“Mark! You don't need to do the most and biggest every time! 6 heart attacks? 2 or 3 would have been impressive enough. You've impressed us, okay. Now stop with this heal up and get back on the road with us. Love you, pal,” one person wrote, while a second added, “Omg Mark I am so glad you’re recovering this is awful! Sending all my love to you and the family ❤️.”
A third person referenced his Supernatural character, who is known as the King of Hell in Lucifer's absence, saying, “A heart attack can’t kill him HE’S BLOODY CROWLEY.”
- Howie Mandel Is 'At Home And Doing Better' After Fainting At A Starbucks, Reveals He Was 'Dehydrated' & 'Had Low Blood Sugar'
- Antonio Banderas' Health Scare: Actor Was Lucky to Get a 'Second Chance' After His Heart Attack
- Nick Cannon Hospitalized For Pneumonia After Performing At A Sold-Out Show At Madison Square Garden: 'Nothing I Can't Handle'
"Jesus Christ.. oh man Sheppard, that’s way too close man. Praying you get well soon and back on your feet. Take care of yourself, brother,” another pal penned, while a fourth person said, “Dude!! Your second life starts now. Let’s go! Be safe!”
Just a few weeks before the life-threatening emergency, Sheppard shared a photo of himself to show off how much weight he has lost as of late.
“So…. Down nearly 40lbs. Never felt better. New era,” he captioned a picture of himself in a black hoodie, jeans and white sneakers.
Sheppard’s followers praised him in the comments section for his appearance.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Absolutely killing it Mark!” one person said, while a second noted, “👏👏 I hope you are feeling as happy as you look.”
A third user raved, “You look amazing (but you always did!) nice one on all your hard work to get the results you want 🙌,” as a fourth gushed “You look great...Well done Mark for your weight loss efforts....👏👏.”