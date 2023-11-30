'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Kicked Her 12-Can Per Day Soda Habit Amid 300 Pound Weight-Loss Journey
1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has made a lot of major life changes since beginning her weight-loss journey — and kicking her excessive soda habit is one of them!
The TLC personality previously confessed she often drank eight to 12 cans of soda — which she and her sister Amy affectionately call "sodie" — per day.
"Actually no, I don’t drink sodies that often anymore," Tammy responded to a fan question on a TikTok shared on Wednesday, November 29. "I mean, maybe two 12 oz. cans a day, sometimes not even that. Sometimes just one, sometimes not at all."
"I mainly drink water now," she continued with a smile. "Or if I do drink something else it’s tea…diet tea or sugar free Gatorades. I do like drinking Crystal Light packets, stuff like that sometimes….but plain ordinary water."
And when Tammy does indulge, she tends to drink zero calorie versions of the popular drinks. This past May, she joked with her followers that she was a "diet sodie ambassador."
However, fans quickly took to the comments section to warn her about the dangers of consuming carbonation too soon after undergoing gastric bypass surgery.
"Noooo!!! No carbonation. Please try to stop. You’re doing so good," one user penned at the time, while another added, "I too [had] bariatric surgery. Every doctor is different but mine specifically said no carbonated drinks, especially since you had surgery not too long ago. Just some advice it would be better not to drink anything like that. Try sugar-free Gatorade or sugar-free flavored water. There’s also packets that you can add to your water that are soda flavor."
But others jumped to her defense, insisting she was allowed a "cheat day" after losing 300 pounds.
"Funny how all of y’all should just mind your business and congratulate @queentammy86 on deciding to change her life for the better!" another user chimed in. "Congrats tam tam!!"
Both Amy and Tammy have a lifelong history of consuming a large amount of sugary snacks, as well as diet soda.
"Our mom told us when we were younger, if we ate a sugar, you drink a Diet Coke afterwards and it’ll cancel out the sugar," Amy said in a previous episode of 1000-Lb Sisters. She later clarified she no longer believed it, but she had when she was a kid.
Despite still occasionally indulging in sweets, Tammy has been shedding pounds fairly consistently since receiving weight-loss surgery in 2022. As OK! previously reported, the 37-year-old was 717 pounds at her heaviest, but she recently shared she'd dropped six sizes and went from wearing an 8XL in clothing to wearing a 2XL.
"You have done so well and come so far," one fan cheered her on, and a second added they thought Tammy was "so freaking awesome."