Odd Couples: Surprising Star Pairs You Never Knew Dated!

TV chef Padma Lakshmi had lost her partner, billionaire Teddy Forstmann, to brain cancer in 2011, and after a tough period of deep mourning, Richard Gere was the first person she dated.

"Richard is a really nice, sweet man and he was the first person I dated after Teddy and he was very nice to [my daughter] Krishna," she said.

It only lasted a short time, though.