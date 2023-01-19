Sutton Stracke Admits She Would Fight 'Bossy' Lisa Rinna After 'RHOBH' Exit, Tells Former Costar To 'Reflect' & 'Be Quiet'
Sutton Stracke was not mincing words about Lisa Rinna.
After the former soap opera actress announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the boutique owner made it known that there was no love lost between herself and her former costar.
When asked during an interview which of her fellow housewives she would face off with in a boxing match, Stracke replied, “Well, I would like to get Lisa but she is gone now.”
SUTTON STRACKE DISHES ON LOYAL FRIENDSHIP WITH GARCELLE BEAUVAIS, WITHSTANDING 'RHOBH' DRAMA & NEW CASHMERE LINE
The southern belle, who joined the reality series in 2019, recalled how she “was nice and played smart” when dealing with an unhinged Rinna for the past three seasons.
“I think Lisa needs to enjoy her time and reflect and be quiet," Stracke advised the Rinna Beauty founder, whom she went head-to-head with during Season 12 after claiming Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin failed to thank her for tickets to an Elton John charity gala.
“I will not miss her on the show because she is bossy and I don’t like it. The only reason I would want her back on the show is because we have a lot of things to talk about,” Stracke declared before adding that Rinna “puts herself in the good light and makes everyone else look bad.”
- Good Riddance? Sutton Stracke Breaks Silence On Lisa Rinna's 'RHOBH' Exit After Feud: 'She Loved To Stir That Pot'
- Sutton Stracke Dishes On Keeping Her Head Up After 'RHOBH' Aspen Trip & 'Chucky' Debut Alongside BFF Jennifer Tilly
- Housewives Who Have Publicly Supported Garcelle Beauvais & Her Son Following Hateful Online Attacks: Photos
“If I was to see her again I would ask her why did you kick me out of your house," the former dancer made clear. "What did I do to you? I liked going back and forth with her and throwing shade but she hits below the belt.”
SUTTON STRACKE DISHES ON KEEPING HER HEAD UP AFTER 'RHOBH' ASPEN TRIP & 'CHUCKY' DEBUT ALONGSIDE BFF JENNIFER TILLY
When asked about her current relationship with her other frenemy, Erika Jayne — with whom she also battled in the last few years over the performer's endless legal woes — Stracke did not hold back. “They don’t like me because they ask me questions and put me in a corner and then when I tell the truth they get angry," she said of Jayne and Rinna.
When questioned about whether she would ever financially help the former Chicago star out as she continues to navigate a mountain of lawsuits, Stracke was stunned.
“I would not give Erika any money, nothing today. I would not loan Erica any money. Are you insane?” she exclaimed. "The most I would do for her is that she can stay at my house but it would only be for one week. Then she has to go. She should have been nicer to me. I could have been a great friend to her.”
Page Six conducted the interview with Stracke.