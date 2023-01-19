Sutton Stracke Admits She Would Fight 'Bossy' Lisa Rinna After 'RHOBH' Exit, Tells Former Costar To 'Reflect' & 'Be Quiet'

“If I was to see her again I would ask her why did you kick me out of your house," the former dancer made clear. "What did I do to you? I liked going back and forth with her and throwing shade but she hits below the belt.”

SUTTON STRACKE DISHES ON KEEPING HER HEAD UP AFTER 'RHOBH' ASPEN TRIP & 'CHUCKY' DEBUT ALONGSIDE BFF JENNIFER TILLY

When asked about her current relationship with her other frenemy, Erika Jayne — with whom she also battled in the last few years over the performer's endless legal woes — Stracke did not hold back. “They don’t like me because they ask me questions and put me in a corner and then when I tell the truth they get angry," she said of Jayne and Rinna.