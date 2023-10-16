Suzanne Somers Dead at 76: A Look Inside Her Life and Career in 10 Photos
Suzanne Somers Dead at 76
OK! obtained a statement from Suzanne Somers' publicist, R. Couri Hay, which confirmed that the actress died in the early hours of Sunday, October 15.
"Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family," the representative added. "Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."
Hay added that the family will hold a private burial this week while a memorial will take place next month.
Suzanne Somers' Health Issues Explored
Somers dealt with several health issues over the past decades before she died of cancer.
Her cancer battle started with her two bouts of hyperplasia, which UCSF Health described as a sign of pre-cancerous changes due to increased cell production in a person's normal tissue and organ.
The Three's Company actress told CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith that it was severe hyperplasia in the uterus, while her husband, Alan Hamel, called it a waiting room for cancer.
Not long after Somers faced the issue, she was diagnosed with skin cancer after her doctors spotted a malignant growth in her back.
In April 2000, she started another bout when she was diagnosed with stage 2 b----- cancer.
Two decades later, Somers missed her Facebook Live shows for weeks after suffering a fall at home that left her with two misaligned vertebrae. Hamel told Today that they were at the top of stone steps from their bedroom when he stepped on the edge and accidentally dragged his wife with him as they fell together.
Her latest health issue was a recurrence of her b----- cancer, ultimately leading to her death.
How Much Was Suzanne Somers' Net Worth in 2023?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Somers' net worth in 2023 hit the $100 million mark.
How Did Suzanne Somers Start Her Career?
Before becoming one of the brightest celebrities in Hollywood, Somers launched her career by playing minor roles from the late 1960s to the early 1970s. Her earlier works include Anniversary Game, Mantrap, Sky Heist, The Six Million Dollar Man, Match Game and The Love Boat.
How She Scored and Lost Her Biggest Milestone
Years after she debuted as an actress, Somers scored Chrissy Snow's role on the ABC sitcom Three's Company. She initially earned $30,000 but eventually requested $150,000 – the amount her costar John Ritter was receiving.
In a 2020 interview, she revealed that she was fired from the series for having the audacity to make the request.
"They had designated John the star, as my star rose and started competing with John's star, it made them mad at me," she continued. "It made them mad when I was on every magazine cover and John wasn't. We were all on the cover of Newsweek. That was a fiasco that day. The producers didn't tell any of us that Newsweek wanted to feature just Chrissy, and nobody told me either."
After the firing, she found it hard to find a new gig and hit the bottom again.
But in 1990, she officially launched ThighMaster, which saved her from the loss.
She Had a Long List of TV Shows and Movies
Somers appeared in Happily Ever After and Zuma Beach seven years after she was fired from Three's Company. From there, she regained her fame and popularity through TV shows and films like Full House, Seduced by Evil, Love-Struck, No Laughing Matter, Nothing Personal, Rusty: A Dog's Tale and Say It Isn't So, among others.
Did She Win Awards?
According to Somers' IMDb page, she had a total of three wins and three nominations during her active career years.
She was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical at the 1979 Golden Globe Awards and Favorite Female S-- Symbol at the 1979 Gold Medal Awards.
The Fools actress won the Favorite Female Performer in a New TV Program and the Favorite Female Performer in a New TV Series at the 1978 and 1992 People's Choice Award ceremonies, respectively.
She Expanded Her Career in Other Industries
Amid her success as the ThighMaster spokesperson, Somers expanded her acting career when she returned to the spotlight through the sitcom She's the Sheriff. She then hosted shows like Candid Camera, Suzanne Somers Breaking Through and The Suzanne Show while also writing books.
In 2015, she competed on the 20th season of Dancing With the Stars with her dance partner, Tony Dovolani.
Suzanne Somers Got Married Twice
Somers wed Bruce Somers in 1965 – the same year they welcomed their son, Bruce Jr. However, their marriage only lasted until 1968.
She soon met Hamel on the Anniversary Game and tied the knot with him in 1977.
Fans and Colleagues Honored Suzanne Somers
Following the confirmation of Somers' death, her colleagues and fans posted heartfelt messages online to honor her life and legacy.
Adam Carolla wrote on X, "Devastated to hear about the passing of Suzanne Somers. A true icon and overall amazing human being. You will be greatly missed, my friend."
"Oh no! So sad to see this. She loved to make people laugh. I met her once and she just beamed kindness and beauty and love. R.I.P. Suzanne Somers," Megyn Kelly said.
"RIP Suzanne Somers. She was adorable, pretty, cute, sexy and so funny," another wrote. "She fought cancer like a warrior. Just a great woman. 76 years of a precious life. You will be missed."