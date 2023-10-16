Suzanne Somers Dead at 76: A Look Inside Her Life and Career in 10 Photos

Somers dealt with several health issues over the past decades before she died of cancer.

Her cancer battle started with her two bouts of hyperplasia, which UCSF Health described as a sign of pre-cancerous changes due to increased cell production in a person's normal tissue and organ.

The Three's Company actress told CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith that it was severe hyperplasia in the uterus, while her husband, Alan Hamel, called it a waiting room for cancer.

Not long after Somers faced the issue, she was diagnosed with skin cancer after her doctors spotted a malignant growth in her back.

In April 2000, she started another bout when she was diagnosed with stage 2 b----- cancer.

Two decades later, Somers missed her Facebook Live shows for weeks after suffering a fall at home that left her with two misaligned vertebrae. Hamel told Today that they were at the top of stone steps from their bedroom when he stepped on the edge and accidentally dragged his wife with him as they fell together.

Her latest health issue was a recurrence of her b----- cancer, ultimately leading to her death.