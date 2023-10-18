OK Magazine
Suzanne Somers' Husband Alan Hamel Nearly Breaks Down While Celebrating Late Wife's 77th Birthday Days After Her Death: 'We Love You'

suzanne somers husband alan hamel celebrates birthday death
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 18 2023, Updated 9:30 a.m. ET

Suzanne Somers' family celebrated her first heavenly birthday just one day after she devastatingly died on Sunday, October 15.

In a video shared to the Three's Company actress' Instagram account, Somers' husband, Alan Hamel, nearly broke down in tears, as he sang "Happy Birthday" to his late wife alongside her son, Bruce Somers Jr., 57, and loved ones.

suzanne somers husband alan hamel celebrates birthday death
Source: @suzannesomers/Instagram

Suzanne Somers' family celebrated her first heavenly birthday on Monday, October 16.

"Thank you for the out-pouring of love and affection for Suzanne," the clip — which featured a beautifully decorated, heart-shaped cake with lit candles — was captioned.

The message continued: "So many of you have asked what you can do to support our family. The most comforting gesture for us is to hear how Suzanne affected all of your lives. We have set up a Tribute Book at SuzanneSomers.com (direct link in bio) and we would greatly appreciate it if you would add your comments. It helps for us to hear how her legacy of love lives on in all of you."

suzanne somers husband alan hamel celebrates birthday death
Source: @suzannesomers/Instagram

The actress devastatingly died one day before her 77th birthday.

While Somers' family sported soft smiles and cheered upon conclusion of singing, Hamel had to hold his hands up to his face to cover the heart-wrenching emotions he was feeling just before the end of the video — which was uploaded on Tuesday, October 17, one day after what would have been the Step by Step star's 77th birthday.

Fans and friends of Somers flooded the comments section of the post with uplifting thoughts and prayers.

suzanne somers husband alan hamel celebrates birthday death
Source: MEGA

Suzanne Somers' passing comes after a 23-years battle with cancer.

"Alan’s pain is palpable. It brought me to tears. Light and healing to all! 💡🤍," Perez Hilton expressed, as Holly Robinson Peete penned: "Alan was the most amazing husband. His heartbreak is so crushing 💔💔💔."

"I have listened to this over and over again with tears in my eyes and at the end seeing Alan put his hands over his face just broke my heart. May God watch over him and Bruce on this day and forever more. The two most important men in Suzanne’s life ❤️🙏🏻😢," a fan wrote, while another added, "sending nothing but hugs & love to the entire family."

suzanne somers husband alan hamel celebrates birthday death
Source: MEGA

Suzanne Somers tied the knot with Alan Hamel in 1977.

Hamel, 87, and Somers were together for more than 46 years at the time of the Zuma Beach actress' death.

The couple tied the knot in 1977 after dating for 10 years prior. While they never had any children together of their own, Somers shares her only son with her ex-husband, Bruce, while Hamel shares his daughter, Leslie, and son, Stephen, with his ex-wife, Marilyn.

Source: OK!

Somers' death came after a decades-long battle with cancer.

The American Graffiti actress had been candid about her healths struggles, once revealing in an interview that she had malignant melanoma — a form of skin cancer — in her 30s.

In 2000, Somers was diagnosed with an "aggressive form of b——- cancer" and survived with it for 23 years, her family noted in a sorrowful statement about her passing.

