Suzanne Somers' Final Moments Revealed, Actress' Fought Until Her Last Breath' to Stay Alive

"We continued our search for the right thing to do at all times," the 87-year-old said his determination to save his wife — whom he has been married to since 1977. "It got to the point where cancer is very tricky. Just when you think everything is fine and you get an all clear, cancer does an end-run … cancer is ugly, it's an epidemic."

"I was with her in bed at 5 o'clock in the morning, and so it was peaceful," Alan said in a separate interview of the hours leading up to Suzanne's death. "And I was glad that our whole family could come and see her. It was a beautiful experience."