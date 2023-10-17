Suzanne Somers' Final Moments Revealed, Actress' Fought Until Her Last Breath' to Stay Alive
Suzanne Somers' loved ones are giving insight into her final moments on earth.
Following the death of the Three's Company actress after a decades-long battle with cancer at age 76, her husband, Alan Hamel, and her son, Bruce Somers Jr., are speaking out about Suzanne's will to stay alive until the very end.
"We continued our search for the right thing to do at all times," the 87-year-old said his determination to save his wife — whom he has been married to since 1977. "It got to the point where cancer is very tricky. Just when you think everything is fine and you get an all clear, cancer does an end-run … cancer is ugly, it's an epidemic."
"I was with her in bed at 5 o'clock in the morning, and so it was peaceful," Alan said in a separate interview of the hours leading up to Suzanne's death. "And I was glad that our whole family could come and see her. It was a beautiful experience."
The blonde beauty's loved ones knew the end was near and were prepared for their goodbyes. "We couldn't get anything out of her. She wasn't talking at the end. The last couple of days she stopped eating, stopped talking, wouldn't take her medicine and we didn't know if she was alive or not," the actor explained.
"I kept taking her blood pressure, but she wouldn't respond. She was not responsive in any way," he noted. "Then, when I kissed her, she responded, kissing me back, and I knew that she heard what I was saying. I had talked to her for hours, well into the night, hoping that she could hear me. And I think she did hear me."
Suzanne's longtime representative, R. Couri Hay, added details about the sitcom star's passing one day shy of her 77th birthday. “She never truly recovered from her fall on the stairs, and cancer weakens your bones. Alan was with her, they rarely spent an hour apart in 55 years together. She spent seven weeks there and then headed home for her birthday. She planned to be with her family,” they said.
"Her son Bruce, daughter Leslie, and daughter-in-law Caroline all arrived the day before her birthday, and all she wanted was cake — she was always happiest with a red velvet cupcake," R. Couri explained. "She fought until her last breath, using every form of medicine. She went peacefully after raging and fighting for her life."
Bruce, 57, paid tribute to his beloved mother in a heartbreaking Instagram post. "She soared higher than most can dream. She protected those who didn't have a voice. She asked the questions most didn't know to ask. She shared her challenges and brought light to solutions," the famous offspring penned alongside a photo of his parent giving him a kiss on the cheek.
"To so many she was a brave warrior who articulated their fears," he continued in part. "She wasn't fearless, but she faced them so we could learn. She was a friend, a wife, a sister, a daughter, an entertainer, an icon, and a legend. But to me, she was just Mom. I had the privilege as the only person who could call her that. Growing up, it was us against the world. And then she took the world by storm. It's always too soon, no matter how prepared we may be. But she will live through me as she taught me to be kind, to be present, to love and be loved, to care, to express, and to always speak from the heart."
