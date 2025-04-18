Sydney Sweeney Picks Breakup Song for Karaoke Night After Split From Jonathan Davino: Watch
Sydney Sweeney is belting out her heartbreak.
The Euphoria star, 27, chose a telling song during a karaoke night with friends on Wednesday, April 16, in Key West, Fla.
Sweeney took the stage at Backyard Bar to sing Adele's iconic breakup tune "Someone Like You."
The actress performed the emotional lyrics projected on a large screen behind her: "Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead."
Sweeney kept things casual for her singalong, dressed in a simple white top, ripped jeans and a belt.
"I'm here forever," she teased the DJ in a video obtained by TMZ. "Don't get tired of me."
It was revealed in March 2025 that Sweeney — who owns a home in Summerland Key, an island in the Florida Keys — called it quits with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, 41.
However, a source revealed to TMZ that the two have actually been separated since January.
The actress and film producer allegedly ended things due to her busy schedule.
"She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship," a source close to the duo told Us Weekly. "Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together."
The former couple was last seen together on Sunday, April 6, grabbing a bite at Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles. They both attempted to fly under the radar, wearing sunglasses and dark clothing to avoid getting recognized. They only stayed at the restaurant for approximately an hour and did not show any PDA, with the exception of Davino placing his hand on her back to guide her away from paparazzi.
Prior to this outing, the former fiancés spent time apart, with Sweeney reportedly residing at the Beverly Hills Hotel for the entire month of February. Weeks later, she deleted a photo of her kissing Davino from an Instagram photo dump, which still remains on her feed.
Meanwhile, Sweeney was spotted hanging out with her onscreen lover and Anyone But You costar, Glen Powell. The pair reunited at his sister Leslie Powell's wedding on Saturday, March 29, and enjoyed a meal with friends at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex in Dallas, Texas, a few days prior.
"You know, timing is everything in this world," the Hollywood hunk joked during a Wednesday, April 2, appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends. "[Leslie] and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a h--- of a wedding."
Although social media rumors are swirling about the movie stars, Glen's mom, Cyndy, recently shut down the gossip.
"They’re definitely not together....nothing going on behind closed doors," she told Daily Mail.
She proceeded to call Sydney "a really, really good friend" whom she values having around.
"We all were together so much, and we haven’t seen her in a long time. She’s really a friend and we all enjoy her," Cyndy gushed.