Sydney Sweeney Is Building a 'Self-Sustaining Empire' After Being 'Frozen Out of Hollywood'

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Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney is best known for her role in 'Euphoria.'

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The actress has also spent extended periods in cities including London, Paris, Milan, Barcelona and Lisbon, where she is also considering buying property, as speculation grows that her ambitions now extend far beyond traditional film roles. An insider told us: "If you really look at the direction Syd is taking, it is very clear she is positioning herself as a one-woman brand in the fullest sense. The lingerie line is not just another project – it is the foundation of a much bigger strategy."

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"She is deliberately shifting the focus away from being just an actress and toward building a self-sustaining empire where her name, image and business ventures are all interconnected. In her mind, this is about longevity and control – creating something that extends well beyond the limits of a traditional Hollywood career." Sources claimed the shift has fueled talk Sweeney is "working on becoming the latest celebrity billionaire," with one adding: "Behind the scenes, people are saying she feels she has been frozen out of Hollywood in certain respects, and instead of fighting that system, she is building something entirely her own. This is about turning that perception into power." Another source said: "The sheer amount of time, focus and capital she is investing into Syrn makes it obvious that Sydney's priorities have shifted. There is a sense she no longer sees Hollywood as the central pillar of her career, but rather as one piece of a much larger puzzle."

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Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney reportedly spent extended periods in Europe recently.

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"What she is aiming for now is scale – building a global lifestyle brand that can stand on its own, independent of film roles. The comparison being made behind the scenes is to the Kardashians, in terms of turning personal image into a billion-dollar enterprise. That is the level she is targeting, and every move she is making with the brand is geared toward that outcome," they added. Insiders said that ambition is driving Sweeney's European business push, with plans for stores in France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Greece, Germany and Switzerland. One source said: "Her ambition is not just for Syrn to succeed, but to truly dominate on a global scale, and she sees Europe as the natural next frontier. Her recognition and appeal across the continent are already incredibly strong, and she is very aware of that."

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Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney is reportedly building Syrn to become a global lifestyle brand.

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The same source added: "She has not been treating this like a distant business venture – she has been on the ground, moving from city to city, walking neighborhoods, visiting stores and really immersing herself in each market to understand how the brand can slot in. It is a very deliberate, hands-on process, and it shows just how committed she is to growing this into something genuinely huge rather than just another celebrity label." Sweeney's growing ties to Europe extend beyond business. She has been spotted attending a football match at Lisbon's Estadio Jose Alvalade and is set to film The Custom of the Country alongside Leo Woodall and Matthew Goode. Lisbon is also said to be a favored location for a more permanent base. Her business expansion has reportedly been supported by Jeff Bezos, with insiders claiming he has backed the lingerie venture financially and creatively. Sweeney's appearance at Bezos' high-profile wedding celebrations in Venice last year has further fueled speculation about their professional relationship and shared interest in European markets.

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Source: MEGA Jeff Bezos is reportedly supporting Sydney Sweeney's business expansion.