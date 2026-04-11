EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals the 'VERY Smart Move' That Could Land Hollywood Star Sydney Sweeney New Bond Girl Role Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney's ties to Jeff Bezos might lead her to scoring a coveted Bond girl position, a source claims. Aaron Tinney April 11 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney launched a lingerie line this year.

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The shift coincides with speculation about future casting in the James Bond franchise, as producers reportedly consider new faces for upcoming instalments. A source said: "Sydney's growing proximity to Jeff Bezos is being viewed as a very smart move in Hollywood terms – it places her within powerful networks that can influence major casting decisions, including something as high-profile as a Bond girl role. There is a belief that her connection to Bezos could be key – it gives her visibility and backing at a level that can open doors others simply cannot access." Sweeney has also been described by insiders as evolving into a "one-woman brand," with Syrn positioned as the foundation of a broader business empire.

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Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney is focusing on her brand Syrn.

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Our source added: "If you really look at the direction Syd is taking, it is very clear she is positioning herself as a one-woman brand in the fullest sense. The lingerie line is not just another project – it is the foundation of a much bigger strategy. She is deliberately shifting the focus away from being just an actress and toward building a self-sustaining empire where her name, image and business ventures are all interconnected. In her mind, this is about longevity and control – creating something that extends well beyond the limits of a traditional Hollywood career." Another insider said: "The scale of what Sydney is building is significant, and it is no coincidence that it aligns with her increased presence in Europe, where both the brand and her profile are expanding rapidly. That global visibility is exactly the kind of positioning that can feed into major film opportunities." Sweeney's European expansion has included plans for retail locations in France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Greece, Germany and Switzerland, alongside reported interest in purchasing property in Lisbon. She has been seen attending high-profile events across the continent, including a football match at Lisbon's Estadio Jose Alvalade, further embedding herself in the region.

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Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney has been seen attending high-profile events across Europe.

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A source said: "Her strategy is not just about selling products – it is about embedding herself in key cultural and commercial hubs, which increases her relevance on a global stage. That kind of presence can be influential when casting decisions are being made for internationally driven franchises like Bond. It all feeds into the perception that she is building something much bigger than a standard acting career." Sweeney's relationship with Bezos has also drawn attention following her appearance at his wedding celebrations in Venice, fueling speculation about both business and professional collaboration. Bezos is said to have supported Syrn financially and creatively, further strengthening their connection.

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Source: MEGA Jeff Bezos is friendly with Sydney Sweeney.