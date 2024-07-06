'Lord Have Mercy': Sydney Sweeney Shocks Internet With Series of Steamy Mirror Selfies — Photos
Sydney Sweeney broke the internet!
On Saturday, July 6, the Euphoria star shared a series of steamy snaps in a brown and white skirt and crop top set.
"I don't do mirror selfies often, but when I do, they are chaotic," the blonde beauty penned alongside the images.
In the post, Sweeney had her short blonde hair in natural waves and wore no makeup. In response, fans gushed over the 26-year-old's upload.
“Lord have mercy,” one user wrote, while another raved, “YOU ARE SO PRETTY.”
A third fan stated, “YOU’RE AN ICON,” while one more person joked, “Girls don’t want boyfriend, they want Sydney 🔥.”
As OK! previously reported, the bombshell has been well aware that people are constantly talking about her body, which she hilariously addressed on social media.
On April 21, the actress uploaded a set of photos from her a recent vacation, where she rocked a sweater that read "Sorry for having great t---."
The star’s figure has had heads turning for years and back in 2022, she told a funny story about how she brought her grandparents to the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria — but forgot she had several nude scenes in the episode.
"I invited my entire family and I didn’t really think about [the nudity]," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and giant screen — ginormous screen."
The actress confessed she was "on the floor" with embarrassment at her mistake, though her grandparents took it all in good stride.
"They said I have the best t---- in Hollywood," Sweeney joked.
Sweeney also revealed she only does topless scenes for artistic purposes.
"There are moments where [my character] Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell [creator and director] Sam [Levinson], ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here,'" she expressed in a past interview. "He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’"
"I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show," she noted. "When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me."
Despite having many adoring fans, Sweeney was brutally slammed by Carol Baum earlier this year.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I don’t get Sydney Sweeney," she said. "I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’ Nobody had an answer."