Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Her Curves in Black Swimsuit While on a Boat at the Lake: Photos
Sydney Sweeney is continuing to embrace the great outdoors this summer!
On Sunday, August 25, the actress posted a few Instagram Story images of herself as she was aboard a boat while rocking a black one-piece swimsuit that highlighted her figure in all of the right places.
The star added a pair of sunglasses and a hat to complete the warm weather look.
That same day, the blonde bombshell, 26, recorded a makeup tutorial while out on the water, captioning the clip, "lakeside with #luminousilk."
Sweeney has never been afraid to show skin on social media or in front of the Hollywood camera, though she admitted that doing so tends to overshadow her acting talent.
"I’m very proud of my work in Euphoria. I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked," the Handsmaid's Tale alum shared in a previous interview with The Independent.
"I do The White Lotus and all of a sudden critics are paying attention. People are loving me. They’re going, ‘Oh my God, what’s she doing next?’" she continued. "I was like, ‘Did you not see that in Euphoria? Did you not see that in The Handmaid’s Tale?’ This is something that has bothered me for a while."
"People forget that I’m playing a character, they think, ‘Oh, she gets naked onscreen, she’s a s-- symbol,'" explained Sweeney. "And I can’t get past that. I have no problems with those scenes, and I won’t stop doing them, but I wish there was an easier way to have an open conversation about what we’re assuming about actors in the industry."
Another downside of stripping down in public is the fact that her family tends to watch her work.
On a 2022 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress revealed she brought her grandparents to a screening of the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria but forgot she was topless in one of the scenes.
"I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’ And we were all sitting next to each other and…giant screen. Like, ginormous screen," she recalled of the awkward moment.
When asked about her grandparents' reaction, she replied, "They said I have the best t--- in Hollywood."
Their sense of humor clearly runs in the family, as Sweeney found a hilarious way to hit back at Carol Baum after her rude diss.
At an event, Baum said she watched one of Sweeney's movies because "I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her."
"I don’t get Sydney Sweeney. I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’ Nobody had an answer," she stated.
Sweeney appeared to subtly reply by wearing a sweater that read "Sorry I have great t--s."