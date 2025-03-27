Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Killer Bikini Body in Seductive Underwater Video as Rumors Mount She Split From Fiancé Jonathan Davino: Watch

The first slide of the upload was a still image of the star, 27, that put her backside on display in a thong-style swimsuit.

Sweeney, who was wearing a pair of goggles, also shared a video that showed her swimming around the pool and doing different poses to put every inch of her figure on display, and at one point, she reached the bottom and laid down on the tile.

The Euphoria scene-stealer captioned the post with an ocean emoji.