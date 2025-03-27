Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Killer Bikini Body in Seductive Underwater Video as Rumors Mount She Split From Fiancé Jonathan Davino: Watch
Though rumors are swirling Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino recently split, the actress appeared carefree in her latest Instagram post.
On the morning of Thursday, March 27, the blonde bombshell dropped jaws by posting an underwater video that showed her moving around in a pool while rocking a string bikini.
The first slide of the upload was a still image of the star, 27, that put her backside on display in a thong-style swimsuit.
Sweeney, who was wearing a pair of goggles, also shared a video that showed her swimming around the pool and doing different poses to put every inch of her figure on display, and at one point, she reached the bottom and laid down on the tile.
The Euphoria scene-stealer captioned the post with an ocean emoji.
Several fans wrote in the comments section that the star looked like "a real-life mermaid," while one admirer wrote, "She’s just such a babe."
"Omggg😍😍😍," raved another fan, while a fourth quipped, "Never thought you can have so much fire underwater 🔥🌊."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, Sweeney and Davino, 41, sparked breakup rumors earlier this month when it was revealed she was living at the Beverly Hills Hotel by herself.
She added fuel to the fire when she deleted a snap of herself kissing the movie producer on New Year's Eve, and she recently embarked on a safari adventure with her gal pals.
On Wednesday, March 26, a source told Us Weekly the Handmaid's Tale alum and Davino called off their wedding but haven't officially broken up.
"Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split," the source explained.
"Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet," the insider continued. "They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now."
The insider claimed the star's jam-packed schedule affected their romance, spilling, "Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress."
"A lot of their issues stem from Sydney being extremely busy with work commitments. She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship," the insider said. "Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together."
"Things are also always tense between them when she is promoting a movie because she has to give her full attention to the project, and people always speculate about their relationship and Sydney being close to her costars," the source added, noting the situation is "tough" for Davino to deal with.
Sweeney previously sparked romance rumors with Anyone But You costar Glen Powell, 36, when they were releasing their 2023 rom-com, but sources insisted they had a platonic relationship and simply hammed it up for the cameras to promote the film.
Davino and Sweeney started dating in 2018.