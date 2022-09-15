Sylvester Stallone Covers Up Second Tattoo Of Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin After She Files For Divorce
Sylvester Stallone is ridding himself of any trace of his future ex-wife.
The Hollywood actor has covered up a second tattoo of his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, after she blindsided him with her divorce filing last month.
The tattoo artist who covered up both of Stallone's inks of Flavin, Zach Perez, showed off his work on Instagram on Sunday, September 11, displaying a tattoo of the model's sparkling green eyes on the actor's left tricep covered with the face of a leopard.
"Round 2!!!" Perez wrote. "Here's the other arm I covered up and reworked the existing horse. It's an honor to know he can select anyone but he likes my work enough to come back and do another project! I'll post the 1st session of the dog cover up soon! As always thanks for the trust."
Though only Stallone's arm was featured in the close-up video of the ink, Perez also included a photo of himself and his famous client in a boxing pose at the tattoo parlor.
The artist also covered up a tattoo of Flavin's face on Stallone's right bicep with a photo of his late dog, Butkus, who was featured in the Rocky movies. The first ink job sparked concern that the two were headed for a split, and the public was on to something, as news of their impending divorce broke shortly after.
And while Stallone's rep tried to control the scandal by insisting his client "intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer, however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable," resulting in the inked four-legged friend on his arm, the truth eventually came out.
After news broke of their split, tattoo artist Mike DeVries revealed Stallone actually intended to cover the tattoo of Flavin's face with Wonder Woman. However, due to the original artwork, Flavin wasn't able to be turned into Diana Prince — so he settled for transforming the tattoo into a memorial for his late pup thanks to the help of Perez.
Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone after 25 years of marriage, accusing the father of her three daughters of moving assets from marital funds.