Sylvester Stallone Covers Up Second Tattoo Of Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin After She Files For Divorce

The tattoo artist who covered up both of Stallone's inks of Flavin, Zach Perez, showed off his work on Instagram on Sunday, September 11, displaying a tattoo of the model's sparkling green eyes on the actor's left tricep covered with the face of a leopard.

THE STALLONE SISTERS' MOST UNFORGETTABLE THIRST TRAPS

"Round 2!!!" Perez wrote. "Here's the other arm I covered up and reworked the existing horse. It's an honor to know he can select anyone but he likes my work enough to come back and do another project! I'll post the 1st session of the dog cover up soon! As always thanks for the trust."