T-Pain Reveals How He Made 2007 Song 'Buy U a Drank' Into a Decades-Long Hit: 'That Was the Mission'

"I keep my wife with me, she's always driving with me. I keep my kids with me. The family is part of it. It's not a separate thing," T-Pain declares. "It's not a balance to where it's like, 'How do I keep my family happy when I gotta make everybody else?' My family is my family and everybody else just gets to see that."

In addition to being a doting dad, husband and award-winning artist, T-Pain has had a passion for gaming throughout the majority of his life — which is why it was a "no-brainer" to partner with "a company like State Farm" after he heard they were "getting into gaming and things that are already my passion."

"I've been gaming all my life and I've been streaming since 2014. I was just like, 'Why not?' It'd be weird if I didn't," he jokes. "I'm a variety streamer. I kind of play all games. I try everything. It's just been a part of my life. A lot of people these days are getting into gaming because they see financial opportunities and things like that. But this has just been a part of my life."