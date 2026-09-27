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Tarek El Moussa Says His Marriage to Christina Haack 'Fell Apart' Amid Health Struggles: 'I Lost Touch With Myself'

Image of Tarek El Moussa, Christina Haack
Source: MEGA

Tarek El Moussa reflected on the difficult period when his marriage to Christina Haack collapsed.

Sept. 27 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

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Tarek El Moussa is looking back at the difficult period when his marriage to Christina Haack fell apart as he simultaneously struggled with serious health issues.

The Flip Off star, 45, opened up about his "divorce story" in a candid Instagram Reel, admitting that his seemingly picture-perfect life was much different behind closed doors.

"At the time, I thought I was just living the dream," El Moussa recalled of his marriage and booming television career. "I had a beautiful family, a thriving business and a TV career that was absolutely taking off."

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Tarek El Moussa Was Secretly Struggling With His Health

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Source: @THEREALTAREKELMOUSSA/INSTAGRAM

Tarek El Moussa revealed that behind his successful HGTV career, he was battling two cancers, back problems and other health challenges.

Despite his professional success, El Moussa said he was privately going through an incredibly difficult period.

"Behind all the glam and all the cameras and all the fans, I was suffering with my health," he explained.

The HGTV star was diagnosed with two different types of cancer and also underwent what he described as an "awful" back injury. El Moussa eventually began taking testosterone injections in an effort to regain his energy, but said his problems only intensified.

"Things got worse, and I lost touch with myself," he admitted.

At the same time, his relationship with Haack was unraveling. The former couple, who married in 2009 and share daughter Taylor, 16, and son Brayden, 11, announced their separation in December 2016 after seven years of marriage.

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Image of Tarek El Moussa said his divorce from Christina Haack taught him to take responsibility for his mistakes.
Source: MEGA

Tarek El Moussa said his divorce from Christina Haack taught him to take responsibility for his mistakes.

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Tarek El Moussa Says His Marriage 'Fell Apart'

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Image of The reality star said his divorce forced him to examine his own behavior and take responsibility for mistakes he'd made.
Source: MEGA

The reality star said his divorce forced him to examine his own behavior and take responsibility for mistakes he'd made.

Looking back, El Moussa acknowledged his own role in the breakdown of the marriage.

"My marriage fell apart, like many do," he said, explaining that the divorce forced him to examine his behavior and "take responsibility" for things he'd done.

After hitting what he has described as rock bottom, El Moussa decided his first priority needed to be getting healthy.

He checked himself into a halfway house and began focusing on rebuilding both his physical and mental health. El Moussa previously explained that the experience helped him improve his eating habits and slowly regain his strength.

The difficult period also changed his perspective on what he wanted his life to look like moving forward.

Tarek El Moussa Has Since Rebuilt His Life

Image of Tarek El Moussa has since married Heather Rae El Moussa and said he's grateful to now be part of a 'huge modern family.'
Source: MEGA, @THEHEATHERRAEELMOUSSA/INSTAGRAM

Tarek El Moussa has since married Heather Rae El Moussa and said he's grateful to now be part of a 'huge modern family.'

Years later, El Moussa's personal life looks dramatically different.

He married Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa in October 2021, and the couple welcomed son Tristan, now 3, in January 2023.

Tarek and Haack have also reached a much different place in their relationship, successfully co-parenting their two children and even spending time together alongside Heather and Haack's boyfriend, Chris Larocca.

"Today, I'm a father, a happy husband, and part of a huge modern family that I'm incredibly grateful for," Tarek said.

He ended his message by encouraging others going through difficult periods not to give up on themselves.

Comparing rebuilding a life to his work renovating homes, Tarek said that regardless of how "tired," "beat up" or "angry" someone feels, everyone could eventually "use a remodel."

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