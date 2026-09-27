HEALTH Tarek El Moussa Says His Marriage to Christina Haack 'Fell Apart' Amid Health Struggles: 'I Lost Touch With Myself' Source: MEGA Tarek El Moussa reflected on the difficult period when his marriage to Christina Haack collapsed. Taylor Camp Sept. 27 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Tarek El Moussa is looking back at the difficult period when his marriage to Christina Haack fell apart as he simultaneously struggled with serious health issues. The Flip Off star, 45, opened up about his "divorce story" in a candid Instagram Reel, admitting that his seemingly picture-perfect life was much different behind closed doors. "At the time, I thought I was just living the dream," El Moussa recalled of his marriage and booming television career. "I had a beautiful family, a thriving business and a TV career that was absolutely taking off."

Article continues below advertisement

Tarek El Moussa Was Secretly Struggling With His Health

View this post on Instagram Source: @THEREALTAREKELMOUSSA/INSTAGRAM Tarek El Moussa revealed that behind his successful HGTV career, he was battling two cancers, back problems and other health challenges.

Despite his professional success, El Moussa said he was privately going through an incredibly difficult period. "Behind all the glam and all the cameras and all the fans, I was suffering with my health," he explained. The HGTV star was diagnosed with two different types of cancer and also underwent what he described as an "awful" back injury. El Moussa eventually began taking testosterone injections in an effort to regain his energy, but said his problems only intensified. "Things got worse, and I lost touch with myself," he admitted. At the same time, his relationship with Haack was unraveling. The former couple, who married in 2009 and share daughter Taylor, 16, and son Brayden, 11, announced their separation in December 2016 after seven years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tarek El Moussa said his divorce from Christina Haack taught him to take responsibility for his mistakes.

Article continues below advertisement

Tarek El Moussa Says His Marriage 'Fell Apart'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA The reality star said his divorce forced him to examine his own behavior and take responsibility for mistakes he'd made.

Looking back, El Moussa acknowledged his own role in the breakdown of the marriage. "My marriage fell apart, like many do," he said, explaining that the divorce forced him to examine his behavior and "take responsibility" for things he'd done. After hitting what he has described as rock bottom, El Moussa decided his first priority needed to be getting healthy. He checked himself into a halfway house and began focusing on rebuilding both his physical and mental health. El Moussa previously explained that the experience helped him improve his eating habits and slowly regain his strength. The difficult period also changed his perspective on what he wanted his life to look like moving forward.

Tarek El Moussa Has Since Rebuilt His Life

Source: MEGA, @THEHEATHERRAEELMOUSSA/INSTAGRAM Tarek El Moussa has since married Heather Rae El Moussa and said he's grateful to now be part of a 'huge modern family.'