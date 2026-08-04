Tate McRae Says ‘It’s Pretty Obvious’ Where She Stands After MAGA Speculation

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Tate McRae set the record straight after online speculation linked her music collaborations and personal life to her political views. The 23-year-old singer, known for hits like "You Broke Me First," addressed speculation tied to her Morgan Wallen collaboration and relationship with NHL player Jack Hughes, saying she preferred to let her actions speak for themselves. "I think it’s pretty obvious what kind of person I am and the things I support. And I hope that my fans can see that through the things that I’m putting my energy towards," she told Variety.

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Source: MEGA Tate McRae reflected on how her actions and the organizations she supported spoke louder than online speculation.

After releasing "What I Want" with Wallen in 2025, McRae achieved her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. The collaboration also brought new attention to the singer, with some fans questioning what the partnership said about her personal views. McRae later faced further speculation after Hughes joined an online debate following Team USA's Olympic hockey gold-medal win. Per Fox News Digital, during a congratulatory call from President Donald Trump, Hughes was seen laughing alongside his teammates after Trump joked about inviting the women's team as well. The team also visited the White House to celebrate its victory, bringing more attention to McRae because of her relationship with Hughes.

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Tate McRae Explained Why She Keeps Her Personal Life Private

Source: MEGA Tate McRae opened up about keeping her relationship with Jack Hughes private despite increased public attention.

McRae also opened up about keeping her personal life out of the spotlight, per Variety. "I try to keep my relationships as sacred and private as possible," she said. She added, "I love the people in my life. They love me. You just try to keep that circle as positive and supportive as possible."

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Source: MEGA Tate McRae revealed she chose not to let online criticism affect her, explaining that she focused her energy on what she could control.

The "Greedy" singer later spoke about dealing with online commentary. "And the outside noise, I can’t do anything about that. Focusing my energy on something that I can’t control, it just puts me in a bad mood," she admitted. McRae’s comments came after she completed her 88-stop Miss Possessive tour, which became a major milestone in her career. The tour reportedly earned more than $100 million and helped strengthen her position as one of pop’s rising stars.

Tate McRae Reflected on the Emotional Impact of Touring

Source: MEGA Tate McRae looked back on the emotional toll of her 88-stop Miss Possessive tour and the recovery that followed.