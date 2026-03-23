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Taylor Frankie Paul Shares Cryptic Message With Her T-Shirt After 'Bachelorette' Drama

taylor frankie paul cryptic message bachelorette drama
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul sparked buzz after stepping out in a bold sweatshirt amid 'Bachelorette' drama.

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March 23 2026, Published 9:22 a.m. ET

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Taylor Frankie Paul, 31, was all smiles when she stepped out in Salt Lake City recently — despite the recent drama surrounding her scrapped season of The Bachelorette.

On Saturday, March 21, Paul was photographed by an outlet, as she rocked a bold blue Nodpod sweatshirt with the cheeky phrase: “Can’t Wait To Sleep With You.” The statement quickly grabbed attention, with many fans reading it as a cryptic response to the sudden cancelation of her season, which had been set to premiere on March 22.

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image of Taylor Frankie Paul stepped out in Salt Lake City over the weekend.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul stepped out in Salt Lake City over the weekend.

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She paired the eye-catching sweatshirt with an oversized pink T-shirt layered underneath and loose, wide-legged pants, fully embracing a relaxed, off-duty vibe. Her brunette hair fell in soft, messy waves, finishing off the look with a pair of sunglasses.

Her outing comes just days after her ex Dakota Mortensen scored a major legal win amid their ongoing “domestic assault investigation.”

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image of Dakota Mortensen was granted temporary custody of their son.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Mortensen was granted temporary custody of their son.

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Mortensen was granted temporary custody of their 2-year-old son, Ever, under a protective order filed against Paul on Thursday, March 1.

Ever has remained in Mortensen’s care since the protective order was issued, and a hearing is scheduled for April 7, where the Hulu personality will have the chance to share her side of the story.

The Draper City Police Department confirmed on March 16 that there is an open “domestic assault investigation” involving Paul and Mortensen. Authorities noted that “allegations have been made in both directions” and that “contact was made with involved parties on [February] 24th and 25th.”

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image of Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of 'The Bachelorette' was canceled.
Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of 'The Bachelorette' was canceled.

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The situation intensified after TMZ released footage on March 19 from a 2023 incident involving the former couple.

In the video, which was reportedly filmed by Mortensen, Paul is seen throwing multiple barstools across the room toward him while her 8-year-old daughter, Indy, is present.

"See, Taylor? This is all you do. The only thing you know how to do is hurt me," he said. "You think this is okay? It's not okay."

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Paul responded that she didn't "give a f---" before continuing to hit and kick her former partner.

Mortensen claimed that Paul was "drunk" during the incident, as Indy could be heard in the background yelling, "Mommy."

"Your daughter just got hit in the head with a metal chair...go and help your daughter now," he said, while Paul yelled at him to "get away" from her child. "Think of your kids...I love your kids. I freaking love them to death."

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image of The reality star wore a sweatshirt with a bold message.
Source: MEGA

The reality star wore a sweatshirt with a bold message.

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The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star has three children: daughters Indy and Ocean with ex-husband Tate Paul, and son Ever with ex-boyfriend Dakota.

Just hours after the footage surfaced, ABC announced that Taylor’s season of The Bachelorette had been canceled.

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A spokesperson for the matriarch addressed the situation, telling Page Six, “Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security. After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.”

Dakota pushed back on the claims.

“I am, unfortunately, used to these baseless claims about me and our relationship, which I categorically deny,” he said in a statement. “I am focusing on our son and his safety, and hope that Taylor will do the same.”

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