Inside Taylor Frankie Paul and Whitney Leavitt's Feud: What's Really Going on Between the 'SLOMW' Stars?

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Taylor Frankie Paul and Whitney Leavitt's relationship has long been strained. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has drawn attention for several controversies, among them the 2022 soft swinging scandal involving Paul. The widely discussed incident reportedly created tension between them and contributed to their ongoing feud. Here's what to know about the conflict between Paul and Leavitt so far.

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The Soft Swinging Scandal That Triggered the Feud

Source: MEGA The scandal led to Taylor Frankie Paul and Tate Paul's divorce.

The soft swinging scandal emerged in June 2022, when the Bachelorette star announced her divorce from Tate Paul. At the time, she disclosed they had decided to end their marriage after she crossed a line in the soft swinging arrangement she had with her then-husband. According to Taylor, she and Tate agreed they could be intimate with other people but would not "go all the way." However, she reportedly "did step out of that agreement." "There was a group of us that were intimate with each other. All of us were pretty open to it and on board for it," she confessed. "Obviously no one was forced. We did this on occasion. We would have parties and everyone by the end of the night would go and do all that … it happened several times." In a September 2024 episode of SLOMW, Whitney said her association with her costars had led people to assume she and her husband, Conner Leavitt, were also involved in the soft swinging scandal. "After Taylor blew up MomTok, I think we all needed that time away from each other," she shared in the episode. "We needed that space and now I'm ready. I'm back from Hawaii and I want us all to come back together. Let's start dancing again and making some videos." She later admitted the video exposing MomTok soft swingers damaged Whitney's trust in Taylor. "I felt betrayed. Genuinely was like, 'I don't feel safe with Taylor, I never want to make a video with Taylor again.' I still don't really trust you," she confessed. Whitney continued, "I feel like the story could have been approached differently. I feel like it was very exploity. Names of people who had nothing to do with this, absolutely nothing… I don't trust you with telling certain things because I don't know what you're going to do with that information. Are you going to blast it on the internet? It's very IDGAF energy and I don't feel safe with you." Meanwhile, Taylor clarified she was not going to apologize for her post. "It's not that I don't care about people. It's more like what the people think online, right?" Taylor explained. "I knew it was going to be hyped controversy. I just knew it would."

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Whitney Leavitt Accused Taylor Frankie Paul of Only Caring About Herself

Source: MEGA They unfollowed each other on social media.

The costars' connection continued to deteriorate when Taylor shared her miscarriage news after Whitney opened up about the struggles in her marriage to Conner. "It's not good," Taylor cut the women off. "I'm pretty sure I miscarried. I'm going to the hospital every other day because they have to draw blood. Because I either miscarried — because I had a ton of blood, I called my doctor and they said, 'We're pretty sure you miscarried.' Or I have an ectopic pregnancy, so basically, the baby won't survive… It's been like, depressing." After Taylor upstaged her, Whitney said in a confessional, "What the actual f---, Taylor? What are you doing? Immediately after sharing this trauma that's happening to me, you talk about something traumatic that's going on in your life?" Whitney clarified she and Taylor "cultivated" a relationship online, though they do not have one "in real life." "And I don't even think she'd care," Whitney noted. "The whole time I've known her, it's always been give, give, give. It's never been reciprocated. I'm just kind of like, why am I still giving? Why am I still supporting? Why am I still entertaining this relationship when there's nothing even there?" Elsewhere in the episode, Whitney admitted she genuinely felt Taylor cared only about herself. "Online, it looks like we're all the bestest of friends, but we're not," she added. Whitney also opened up about her struggle to build friendships with Taylor and their other castmates during SLOMW Season 3, saying, "I did want genuine friendships, and it never got to that point. And I'm exhausted. I think I just was so tired, trying to rebuild relationships that I cared about, because it does really break my heart with relationships that I did have."

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Whitney Leavitt Broke Her Silence During Taylor Frankie Paul's Domestic Assault Investigation

Source: MEGA ABC canceled Taylor Frankie Paul's season of 'The Bachelorette.'

While Taylor was at the center of a domestic assault investigation in March, Whitney told Interview Magazine she had "a lot of emotions about it" while stressing that the priority is the safety of the people, especially children. "Always, period, the end. And I don't want that to be tolerated. I don't want that to be overlooked. It's just so fresh. That's all I have to say about that," she continued.

Taylor Frankie Paul and Whitney Leavitt's Feud Escalated Amid the Latest Social Media Drama

Source: MEGA Whitney Leavitt announced she is exiting 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'