Taylor Lautner Admits Taylor Swift 'Absolutely' Dumped Him: 'I've Always Had the Deepest Respect for Who She Is'

Lautner, who is married to Taylor Dome, even made a guest appearance at the singer's Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Mo., in July with his wife. The trio appeared in Swift's music video for "I Can See You" and even joined her on stage.

"It's honestly all her, she just makes it so easy," Dome said of working with Swift. "Before we'd even gone to film the music video, the first text she sent him when she was pitching the idea, she included me in it. And she is so inclusive of me in everything, which is so kind of her. But she's just kind, and she's very thoughtful. She makes it very easy."