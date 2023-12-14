Taylor Lautner Admits Taylor Swift 'Absolutely' Dumped Him: 'I've Always Had the Deepest Respect for Who She Is'
Taylor Lautner revealed more details about his split from Taylor Swift in December 2009, admitting that the singer, 34, was the one to end things.
“Yes, absolutely,” the actor, 31, said on Alex Cooper's podcast "Call Her Daddy." “I’m thinking back on exactly what happened. But no, yeah, she did.”
During the chat, the Twilight alum revealed how he and the blonde beauty were able to reconcile later on in life. “I think when you respect somebody for who they are, like in their soul, it allows you to move on, forgive and continue that love in a different way,” he shared.
“We stayed friendly, we would see each other now and then. But we then did fall out of touch and didn’t talk for a while,” Lautner continued, adding that the duo was "so young” when they were first together. “But I’ve always had the deepest respect for who she is as a person before anything else.”
“Honestly I would say one of the greater things to happen in my life over the last year is the rekindling of our friendship," he added.
Swift and Lautner dated in 2009 after meeting on the set of Valentine's Day, and her track "Back to December," featured on Speak Now, is rumored to be about the handsome hunk.
Lautner, who is married to Taylor Dome, even made a guest appearance at the singer's Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Mo., in July with his wife. The trio appeared in Swift's music video for "I Can See You" and even joined her on stage.
"It's honestly all her, she just makes it so easy," Dome said of working with Swift. "Before we'd even gone to film the music video, the first text she sent him when she was pitching the idea, she included me in it. And she is so inclusive of me in everything, which is so kind of her. But she's just kind, and she's very thoughtful. She makes it very easy."
While talking to the crowd, Swift gushed over her ex and Dome.
“He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video," she stated. "He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name.”
Lautner was never worried his wife and ex wouldn't get along.
"I know on paper, it sounds like a tough situation, but I not once was ever worried about it," he said during a previous episode of his and his wife's "The Squeeze" podcast. "We're just confident in our relationship. [My wife] is the coolest, chillest person ever. She also is a diehard fan of that person."