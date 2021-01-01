So much for the nuptials of her “Wildest Dreams!” An OK! source claims that Taylor Swift, who’s been “collecting bridal magazines and wedding ideas since she was a teen,” will have to adjust to the idea of a small, sequestered affair when her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, officially pops the question.

According to the source, the once-outgoing songstress, 31, has turned into “a hermit” since hooking up with the British actor, 29, who insists on total privacy and loathes attention.

“She’s become like a recluse, seldom venturing out from their London apartment or her Nashville home where she’s holed up with him,” says the source, adding that the singer stopped attending red carpet events unless “absolutely necessary.”

And now, Swift’s inner circle is said to be worried that in Alwyn’s continued efforts to fly under the radar, “he’ll ultimately nix the lavish nuptials Taylor’s long envisioned,” and instead, “insist on a quiet ceremony with family.”

As OK! previously reported, the duo, who have been dating since the fall of 2016, have been keen to tie the knot, though they’ve yet to pick a date.

The Grammy winner usually stays tight-lipped about her personal life, but she opened up about their love story in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, revealing that the actor’s ability to maintain a “wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life” allowed their love to blossom.

At the time, a new romance was a welcome distraction for Swift, whose image was shattered due to her explosive feud with Kanye West. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. Even though it was really horrible, I was happy,” she recalled. “But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”

Though the longtime lovebirds are eager to become husband and wife, the singer admits she isn’t quite ready yet to start a family. “There’s a part of me that feels like I’m 57 years old,” she confessed in her documentary, “but then there’s a part of me that’s like definitely not ready to have kids, definitely not ready for all this grown up stuff.”