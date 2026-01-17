EXCLUSIVE Taylor Swift's Bachelorette Blowout! How Pop Phenomenon Is 'Set to Blow More Than $1 Million' on 'Era-Defining' Hen MONTH Source: MEGA Taylor Swift is reportedly set to blow more than $1 million on her bachelorette party, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Jan. 17 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Taylor Swift is preparing an extravagant, multi-week bachelorette celebration, with sources telling OK! it will cost more than $1 million, as the pop phenomenon marks her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce with what insiders are calling an "era-defining" hen month. Swift's plans come as she readies for a wedding tipped to be among the most lavish celebrity ceremonies in recent memory. After years of writing about love and heartbreak, the 36-year-old is now set to marry Kelce, also 36, following a whirlwind romance that culminated in a widely shared engagement announcement last summer.

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift is set to marry Travis Kelce.

Friends say the singer wants to begin the celebrations early and on her own terms, transforming the traditional bachelorette party into a global, multi-stop event involving close friends, luxury travel and carefully curated performances. One source familiar with the planning said Swift is already deeply involved in the planning of the blowout. "She sees this as a once-in-a-lifetime experience and wants it to stand apart from anything she or her friends have done before," the insider revealed. "Rather than sticking to the usual bachelorette playbook, she is deeply hands-on with the planning and has made it clear she will cover every expense herself so the focus stays on enjoyment, not budgets or logistics."

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift is allegedly deeply involved in the planning of the her bachelorette party.

The source added Swift is working with top-tier planners and a small circle of trusted assistants to coordinate multiple destinations. Among the ideas under discussion is a winter escape to Courchevel in the French Alps. "One of the options she has been exploring is taking over an ultra-luxury chalet with a weekly price tag in the region of $250,000," our source said. "The idea includes flying everyone in privately, bringing in a top-tier chef, having staff on hand at all times and hosting an exclusive nightclub night soundtracked by DJs she is personally passionate about."

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift is reportedly working with top-tier planners for her bachelorette party.

Other plans in the works include a Caribbean leg anchored by a chartered superyacht, estimated to cost about $500,000, with stops at private islands Swift has previously considered purchasing. The most ambitious element, according to insiders, would be a weekend takeover of entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island. "She has floated the idea of asking Joni Mitchell and Stevie Nicks to perform in an intimate setting," a source said. "They have been musical heroes to her since childhood, and the prospect of hearing them play privately for her and her friends is something she sees as truly unrepeatable."

The insider added the aim is not spectacle for its own sake but intimacy for her close friends. They said: "For her, the priority is creating experiences that feel singular and irreplaceable — things she knows could never be replicated or staged again." Swift's guest list reflects years of loyalty. Her inner circle is expected to include Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, the Haim sisters, Emma Stone and Brittany Mahomes. "They stood by her during the most emotionally taxing breakups and the most intense periods of professional pressure," a source said. "She feels this is her chance to give back to them in a meaningful way because of everything they supported her through."

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift's guest list include her loyal friends, a source said.