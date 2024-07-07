Taylor Swift Wants 'to Know' Boyfriend Travis Kelce 'Is Serious When It Comes to Marriage': 'She Doesn’t Want to Waste More Time'
Is Travis Kelce really the prince Taylor Swift always dreamed of?
According to a source, the pop star, 34, wants to make sure the Kansas City Chiefs player, also 34, sees a future with her.
“She’s not expecting a proposal tomorrow, but she does want to know he’s as serious as she is when it comes to marriage,” the insider revealed of the singer, who is currently touring around Europe performing her Eras Tour.
Swift and Kelce’s relationship — which they debuted in September 2023 — has grown more and more public over the last few months.
The romance is a noted departure from her previous six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. According to the source, when the Conversations With Friends star, 33, and the “Dress” singer were together, Swift was gunning for a proposal — but one never materialized.
“Taylor changed so many things to accommodate Joe — she moved to London and agreed to reel in her outgoing personality because he was more of a homebody,” they said of the relationship, which ended in 2023.
“They’d spoken about starting a family and she patiently waited for him to propose. Every time Joe would arrange a romantic vacation or quiet dinner, she imagined the time had come. But after almost seven years, Joe was dragging his feet,” the insider explained.
Nowadays, Swift and Kelce can’t help but show their love publicly, with the Grammy winner even having the athlete join her onstage during one of her London concerts.
“Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis,” the source confessed. “She doesn’t want to waste more time, so she needs to make sure they’re on the same page about getting married.”
As OK! previously reported, another source noted how the celeb’s romance has continued to thrive despite their demanding schedules.
“They’re in an easy era. They have daily FaceTimes when they’re apart and send cute texts to each other. They are wildly in love," the insider claimed.
“Taylor and Travis both have a lot of demands in their careers, which allows them the time and space to miss each other,” another source dished, with the third confidante adding that they stay connected with “little gestures and gifts to keep the romance alive.”
"Taylor and Travis are very confident in their relationship, so they don’t have to bend over backwards and travel to see each other for less than a day,” they shared.
