Taylor Swift Fans Bash Brittany Mahomes for Posing in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Campaign: 'Bad Move'
Swifties have some bad blood with Taylor Swift's new BFF Brittany Mahomes.
On Thursday, November 9, Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS unveiled their holiday campaign, which featured Mahomes, husband Patrick Mahomes and their two adorable tots — but as fans know all too well, Taylor and Kim have be at odds for years.
The collaboration rubbed the singer's fans the wrong way, with one person commenting on the photos, "Let's ask your best friend Taylor what she thinks about this 👀."
"Is she team Taylor or team Kim/Kanye? Bad move," another declared of Brittany, while a third wrote, "Promoting Skims while being friends with Taylor doesn’t sit right with me."
Brittany, 28, and the Grammy winner, 33, became fast friends after the latter began dating Travis Kelce, 34, who's good pals and teammates with Patrick, 28.
The ladies have been seen out together in NYC more than once over the past two months, and at a recent Kansas City Chiefs game, they were seen doing a celebratory handshake.
Most recently, the duo and a few other significant others of KC Chiefs teammates went out for drinks in Manhattan, with Brittany posting photos from their night on Instagram.
As fans know, Taylor has been feuding with Kim and Kanye since the 2009 VMAs, where he interrupted the "Karma" crooner's victory speech and declared Beyoncé should have won instead.
Though the rapper, 46, apologized and the trio was on good terms for a bit, he dissed her in his track "Famous," where he alleged to his viral interruption boosting Taylor's popularity. He also featured a wax figure of her in the nude in the accompanying music video without her consent.
The Cats star was upset with the situation, but Kim, 43, released footage of Kanye and Taylor on the phone discussing the lyrics, prompting the reality star to call her a snake.
However, Taylor countered that she didn't know the full context of the music.
"Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that b----’ in his song? It doesn’t exist because it never happened," the superstar said in response. "You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that b----’ in front of the entire world."
"Of course I wanted to like the song. I wanted to believe Kanye when he told me that I would love the song. I wanted us to have a friendly relationship. He promised to play the song for me, but he never did," the blonde beauty continued. "While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot ‘approve’ a song you haven’t heard. Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination."
Taylor concluded her post by writing, "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009."