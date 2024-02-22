Taylor Swift Fans Think the Singer's Recent Performance Hints Ex Joe Alwyn Cheated on Her
While some Taylor Swift super fans are obsessing over her upcoming album or her romance with Travis Kelce, others are trying to decode if the surprise songs she sang at a recent concert are hinting that their was infidelity in her and ex Joe Alwyn's six-year relationship.
The gossip started on social media after the Grammy winner, 34, played a mash-up of "Getaway Car," "August" and "The Other Side of the Door" at her February 17 show.
A Swiftie thought she was telling the story of someone being unfaithful in a relationship, explaining, "So 'getaway car' is from the perspective of the cheater, 'august' is from the perspective of the other woman, and 'the other side of the door' is from the perspective of the woman who was cheated on."
The combo of songs was particularly interesting to fans since the blonde beauty already plays the full version of "August" during the Folklore set of her Eras Tour.
Rumors about the actor, 33, potentially straying first popped up shortly after their split became public in April 2023, as weeks later, actress Emma Laird uploaded a photo of Alwyn to her Instagram account.
Some believed the two were dating, while others thought Laird, 25, could have been the catalyst in the breakup.
Swifties also think that several songs on the superstar's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be about their soured romance.
To start, people noticed that the April 19 release date coincides with the day Swift spent the day with several friends, several of whom, such as Gigi Hadid and Ryan Reynolds, unfollowed the British star on Instagram after their get-together.
In addition, the "Cruel Summer" vocalist announced a special edition of the disc would feature the song "The Bolter," a term that could describe Alwyn since he's been seeing running with Swift to avoid the cameras.
As usual, the vocalist hasn't commented on the speculation, leaving her dedicated fans to come up with their own theories.
Swift found love again in the summer of 2023, when she connected with Kelce, 34.
Earlier this week, the NFL player flew to Sydney, Australia, where she's performing several shows. Unlike Alwyn, the athlete hasn't had a problem with PDA, something the songwriter touched on in her December 2023 interview with TIME.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," she said of attending his Kansas City Chiefs games. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. We’re just proud of each other."