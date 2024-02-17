Taylor Swift Drank Her 'Weight in White Wine' During 'Lonely' COVID-19 Quarantine Despite Dating Joe Alwyn

“[I was] imagining that, instead of being a lonely millennial woman covered in cat hair drinking my weight in white wine, I was a ghostly Victorian lady wandering through the woods with a candle in a candlestick holder,” the 34-year-old said, despite supposedly spending the time at home with her then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

“And I wrote only on parchment with a feathered quill. That was in my mind, what I thought I looked like, writing Folklore…So that’s all that matters: the delusion,” she concluded before singing her song “Betty” from the award-winning album.