OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Does Taylor Swift's New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' Shade Ex Joe Alwyn? Actor Has Group Chat Named 'The Tortured Man Club'

taylor swifts album tortured poets department joe alwyn group chat
Source: MEGA; CBS
By:

Feb. 5 2024, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

She's Taylor Swift, of course she's going to savagely shade her ex-boyfriend upon the release of an epic new album.

On Sunday, February 4, the pop star announced the name of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, as well as its release date of April 19, while accepting her award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swifts album tortured poets department joe alwyn group chat
Source: CBS

Taylor Swift announced the release date for her 'brand new album' at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

"I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift said while pointing out the award was her 13th Grammy, reminding viewers this is her "lucky number."

"So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19," she revealed. "It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swifts album tortured poets department joe alwyn group chat
Source: CBS

Taylor Swift's new album name is titled 'The Tortured Poets Department.'

Article continues below advertisement

After Swift's unexpected announcement, fans quickly started sharing theories about the album title and analyzing its potential meaning.

It didn't take long for someone to resurface a 2022 interview of the "Love Story" singer's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, where he revealed he and pals Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott have a group chat named "The Tortured Man Club."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swifts album tortured poets department joe alwyn group chat
Source: MEGA

Joe Alwyn has a group chat named 'The Tortured Man Club.'

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

"[Scott is] just on it every day. He’s just on it by himself," Mescal quipped during the interview with Variety, while Alwyn — who dated Swift for six years before news broke of their split last year — joked: "Just messaging himself good mornings."

Mescal once dated Phoebe Bridgers, a close friend of the "Cruel Summer" singer.

Swift's speech further fueled fans' speculation, as she emphasized the album was "two years" in the making — seemingly around the time things potentially took a turn for the worse in her relationship with Alwyn.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swifts album tortured poets department joe alwyn group chat
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for six years before news broke about their split last year.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Upon sharing the album's cover image with her 280 million Instagram followers, Swift — whose album Midnights won Album of the Year later in the evening — additionally uploaded a handwritten note, which likely encrypted "Easter egg" clues for her admirers.

"And so I enter into evidence. My tarnished coat of arms. My muses, acquired like bruises. My talismans and charms. The tick, tick, tick of love bombs. My veins of pitch black ink. All’s fair in love and poetry… Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department," the message read.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.