Does Taylor Swift's New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' Shade Ex Joe Alwyn? Actor Has Group Chat Named 'The Tortured Man Club'

"I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift said while pointing out the award was her 13th Grammy, reminding viewers this is her "lucky number."

"So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19," she revealed. "It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."