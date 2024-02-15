Taylor Swift Says Travis Kelce Serenading Her With Singer's Own Song Was 'the Most Romantic Thing Ever': Watch
Travis Kelce singing "You Belong With Me" to Taylor Swift inside of a Las Vegas nightclub was truly something written out of a fairytale "Love Story" — and the pop star herself agrees.
The A-list couple partied into the early hours of Monday morning, February 12, after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
"It was the most romantic thing ever," Swift gushed during a post-serenade chat with The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart — who had been DJing at the after-party when the song came on — and his rumored girlfriend, model Marianne Fonseca.
In a viral video of the memorable moment, Kelce could be seen jumping up to sing Swift's song to the crowd before turning around and belting out the lyrics to his girlfriend.
The Chiefs tight end and Swift pointed to each other while singing along to lyrics from the 2008 hit, "Can't you see / You belong with me."
Recalling the interaction later in the party, Fonseca said to Swift, "I love how [Travis] just came very quickly when your song was on. It was so cute!"
Kelce, who was standing by his lovely lady, explained, "I was literally coming out of the bathroom ... it was perfect timing."
The pair was also filmed living it up to the 14-time Grammy winner's hit "Love Story."
At one point, the blonde bombshell was spotted holding a glass of champagne and two other drinks in her hand while belting the words to her song "Anti-Hero."
"It's me, hi, I'm the problem it's me," Swift, who went public with her and Kelce's relationship in September 2023, hilariously chanted.
Even Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, couldn't help but gush over how heartwarming it was to see the lovebirds having an amazing night out in public together.
During the Wednesday, February 14, episode of the sibling duo's "New Heights" podcast, Jason and Travis were debriefing funny moments from their lively post-Super Bowl celebration when the Philadelphia Eagles center described his younger brother and Taylor as "two people in love."
"It really didn’t start getting to the next level until I found that luchador mask," Jason joked of the yellow and red prop that covered his face for most of the evening. "'Cause initially when I first got there you were trying to get me to go up on the stage with you. And I’m like nah, I’m gonna be over here it’s your guy’s time."
"There something about finding that luchador mask that really just transformed the night. It really did. It was insane," Jason joked, as Travis chimed in: "The one video of them showing me and Taylor and then panning to you and Marshmello... Just two different worlds."
"Two people in love and enjoying the moment together, panning to a complete neanderthal who is no longer connected with modern day society," Jason comedically described of the scene.