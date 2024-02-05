Taylor Swift Announces New Album Release Date After Winning 'Lucky' 13th Grammy Award
Taylor Swift shocked fans when she announced she would be releasing a brand new album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, February 4.
After accepting her 13th Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Album — pointing out 13 is her "lucky number" — she confirmed her newest sets of tracks, The Tortured Poet's Department, would be debuting on Friday, April 19.
"I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way," she said in her acceptance speech. "But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans."
"So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19," she revealed. "I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."
As OK! previously reported, fans initially thought Swift would be announcing the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) at the award show with many theorizing that elements of her outfit were a nod to the album.
Despite getting an entirely different announcement, Swifties were far from disappointed, flocking to social media to gush over the pop star's news.
"TODAY JUST CAN'T GET BETTER," one X user replied, and another penned, "I KNEW IT!!!! WE CAN’T STOP WINNING WITH YOU. YOU HAVE NEVER ONCE FAILED US."
"I'm excited for this one. She showed quite the creative depth in Anti-Hero and I can’t wait," one excited Swiftie wrote. Another person noted, "2024 is getting better and better. All my faves releasing new albums."
Others applauded the "You Belong With Me" singer for the stunning, black and white album cover art that she shared on her Instagram.
"OH THIS COVER IS SO GOOOOOOOD," one fan praised the award-winning singer. A second chimed in, "THE ARTWORK?!?!?!" and a third called it "SO PRETTY!!"
This comes after Grammy's host Trevor Noah defended the "Cruel Summer" songstress following backlash over her appearance at several of her boyfriend Travis Kelce's football games.
“I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras panning to Taylor Swift, like she’s controlling the cameras at the game," he said earlier in the show. "Let her live! In fact, on Taylor’s behalf, every time someone says Taylor Swift, I am going to cut to someone whose played football. You like that, Terry Crews? You better fix that face, Terry! No relaxing, Terry."